WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau nearly takes down a drone during his new driver launch

Bryson DeChambeau recently attended an event in collaboration with LA Golf where the golfer launched the brand's new driver. During the event, the LIV Golfer nearly took down a drone with his powerful drive.

Ad

In the clip posted by LA GOLF on Instagram, DeChambeau, dressed in a teal-blue t-shirt and cream-colored pants, could be seen preparing for a golf swing. However, the US Open champion didn't target a golf flag but a drone hovering in the night sky.

Just before DeChambeau took his first swing, the announcer at the event said:

"Here we go, drone going down. Drop the drone a little bit."

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old made almost a precise drive, missing the drone by few inches. The announcer reacted:

"Oh, that was awfully close to the drone!"

His second attempt was even more awfully closer to the drone. The announcer announced:

"Oh my God! Oh my God! That split the propellers!"

After his second attempt, the LIV Golfer could be seen collapsing in a mix of joy and disbelief, laughing and lying flat on the stage.

Ad

Ad

The first-ever driver with Face ID technology was launched by LA Golf on Monday. The driver has been co-designed by DeChambeau and LA Golf's Chief Design Officer, Jeff Meyer. Talking about it, Bryson DeChambeau said (via Access News Wire):

"I have been on a decade long journey to solve for every possible variable with my equipment. Jeff Meyer is the most creative engineer I have ever worked with, and Reed is a proven disruptor and risk taker. That is a rare combination in the golf space, and the driver is the result of that dynamic."

Ad

With the Face ID technology, the clubface and shaft's speed is calibrated to the user's swing speed, minimizing side spin and boosting shot accuracy.

Bryson DeChambeau "excited" for Masters 2025

At a recent press conference at LIV Golf Hong Kong, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about his feelings heading into the first major of the year.

"Yeah. I'm excited. I'm ready. I feel like I'm ready at least. I've made some switches with the golf ball, and this week we're trying it out. It's been pretty solid so far, so we'll see how that works. But I'm just comfortable. I'm excited is really what it comes down to. However the cards play out, they'll play out, but I am genuinely excited for this year," Bryson DeChambeau said (via ASAP Sports).

Ad

When asked if he had been to Augusta, DeChambeau said he visited Augusta National for a practice round on January 6 and may try to get in one more round before heading to Miami.

DeChambeau tied for sixth at the 2024 Masters tournament. Here's a look at his past performances at Augusta National:

2016 : T21 (293, +5)

: T21 (293, +5) 2018 : T38 (291, +3)

: T38 (291, +3) 2019 : T29 (284, +4)

: T29 (284, +4) 2020 : T34 (286, +6)

: T34 (286, +6) 2021 : T46 (293, +5)

: T46 (293, +5) 2022 : MC (156, +12)

: MC (156, +12) 2023 : MC (148, +4)

: MC (148, +4) 2024: T6 (286, -2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback