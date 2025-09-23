WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau's response to Rory McIlroy's 'attention' comments on the LIV Golfer

Bryson DeChambeau has responded to Rory McIlroy's comment about the former trying to &quot;get attention by mentioning others.&quot; The Ryder Cup is scheduled to begin this week, but the trash talk has already started.In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the biennial tournament, the World No. 2 talked about DeChambeau and said that the &quot;only way&quot; the LIV golfer gets &quot;attention is by mentioning other people.&quot;Golf journalist Kyle Porter shared DeChambeau's response to McIlroy's comment on his X account on Monday. The two-time major winner mentioned his YouTube channel and said that he was trying to inspire kids. He said:“All I’m trying to do is to inspire kids on YouTube. We’ve developed a big audience, I’m trying to focus on that train of thought, whatever Rory says and what not, I’m excited and I hope we have some good banter back and forth and if not and he wants to keep doing what he’s doing, no problem.“The crowd is going to be on our side; we’re going to have a fun time. Ultimately my job is for a kid out there looking at me hitting the golf ball and smiling, that’s the goal,&quot; DeChambeau added.Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau secured their spots in the tournament through automatic qualification, and both will be playing for different teams. The two were paired together for the Masters final round earlier this year. However, despite playing in the same group, they had very little interaction, and this week they are playing against one another.Brandel Chamblee opens up on Bryson DeChambeau's response to Rory McIlroy's commentGolf analyst Brandel Chamblee, who has been an avid supporter of the PGA Tour, opened up about Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube audience ahead of the Ryder Cup.In a Golf Channel Live segment, Chamblee took a jibe at DeChambeau for not talking about the Ryder Cup when asked about the &quot;rhetoric of Rory,&quot; but instead, the American golfer talked about his YouTube channel.Chamblee said, via Bunkered:&quot;He’s trying to drum some interest up for himself and I thought it was poignant when he was asked about the rhetoric of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of winning the Ryder Cup. He didn’t talk about playing on a team and how much that meant.“What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, if you want to talk about the numbers generated by that, it’s pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating those views,&quot; he added.Bryson DeChambeau became more active on YouTube after he joined LIV Golf. He boasts around 2.43 million subscribers on his channel and enjoys an amazing fan following on other social media platforms as well.Aside from his channel, DeChambeau has also been impressive with his game this season in the majors as well as on the LIV Golf tour in 2025. He recorded two finishes in the top 10 out of the four majors this year and won the Korea event on the LIV Golf.