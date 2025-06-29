Watch: Bryson DeChambeau steals the show during ‘live concert’ at LIV Golf Dallas

Bryson DeChambeau interacted with his fans while on stage at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. The American golfer is playing in the Saudi-backed event this week, and he is currently tied for 15th place after two rounds.

In the second round of the tournament, which was held on Saturday, June 27, DeChambeau stole the stage during a live musical concert. A video of him was shared by LIV Golf's Crushers GC on its Instagram account.

Bryson DeChambeau went on stage and greeted the DJ playing music for the audience, then shared his excitement and thanked the audience for attending the event. He then also threw his cap for fans to catch.

"Bryson knows how to get the crowd going!" Crushers GC wrote in the caption.

Bryson DeChambeau has garnered fan attention in the last few years after he became more active on the internet. The American golfer started his YouTube channel, which has more than two million subscribers.

His "Break-50" series went viral on the internet last year, for which he collaborated with renowned personalities such as Donald Trump, Paige Spiranac, John Daly, and his fellow LIV golfers, including Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson. He has recently completed three million followers on his Instagram account.

A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Dallas event

Bryson DeChambeau started his outing at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event on Friday, June 27, with an opening round of even par. He teed it up on the first hole and made a birdie on the second, then added two more on the 11th and 12th. However, he had minor hiccups on the concluding holes and added bogeys on the 13th, 16th, and then on the 18th for an even-par 72.

In the second round on Saturday, he started on the 17th with a birdie but then sank a bogey on the 18th. He carded four birdies and four bogeys for another even-par round.

In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his performance on Saturday. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Disappointing day, but look at the fans. This is what it's about. We were able to bring some people out here with my little debacle I guess you could say, sitting up on one of the freeways there. I don't think insurance is going to cover that, but it's fine."

"It was great to see the fans out in storm and this is what the hometown of Dallas is about. Great crowds, great people, great atmosphere, and it sure is a fun time," he added.

Patrick Reed is in the lead ahead of the final round of LIV Golf Dallas. Paul Casey and Abraham Ancer are tied for second. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, June 29.

