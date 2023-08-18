Watch: Bryson DeChambeau stun fans by shipping balls with a retro club after crashing the US Amateur at Cherry Hills

Bryson DeChambeau was present at the Cherry Hills on Thursday, August 18, during the round of 16 match of the US Amateur. Not only did he watch one of the matches, but he also took the opportunity to attempt a few shots from the famous first tee at Cherry Hills.

DeChambeau's most recent appearance was at the LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National, where he secured an 18th-place finish, tallying 1-over par after three days of play.

The 29-year-old golfer tried his hands on a persimmon club and played a couple of tee shots from the first tee. The first tee at Cherry Hills is the same hole where Arnold Palmer made his first birdie of the fourth round after hitting a 346-yard tee shot to beat Jack Nicklaus in the 1960 US Open.

Although DeChambeau's shots were impressive in terms of distance, he remained uncertain about whether the ball landed on the green. He took the golf cart and found that he barely missed the green. Following this, he took some photographs with the fans present at the golf course.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau is the only golfer besides Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to win the US Amateur, the NCAA individual championship, and the US Open. The golfer won the NCAA Individual Championship and US Amateur in 2015 and went on to claim the US Open in 2020, beating Matthew Wolff by six strokes.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched the round of 16 match between Ben James and David Ford on Thursday, where James got better of Ford in the playoff on the 19th hole.

David's identical twin Maxwell also went down against Parker Bell by 5-and-4 in the round of 16 at Cherry Hill. Bell will compete against James in the quarterfinals.

Nick Dunlap, who had earlier beaten World No. 1 Gordon Sargent, reached the quarterfinals after beating Bowen Mauss by a 5-and-3 score. He will face Jackson Koivun on Friday.

Paul Chang of China got better off Caleb Surratt in the round of 32 but faced a tie with John Marshall Butler in the next round. The last quarterfinalist will be decided on Friday morning once the match is completed.

Andi Xiu, who hails from China, triumphed over Connor Gaunt in the round of 32 by 2-up. In the quarterfinals, he will face Neal Shipley, who beat Cooper Jones 3 and 2.

What's next for Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole with a record 58 to win the LIV Golf Invitational at Greenbrier

A couple of weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first title of the season after shooting a record 58 in the final round of the LIV Golf Greenbrier. This was his first win on a Saudi-backed circuit, which helped him jump to seventh in the LIV Golf season standings.

DeChambeau and other golfers on the PIF-sponsored circuit will not be in action for over a month. LIV Golf Chicago, the twelfth event of the season, will be played from September 22 to 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.