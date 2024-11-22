WATCH: BTS from Tom Brady’s golf day out at the RSM Classic 2024 ft. Ludvig Aberg

Tom Brady played at the RSM Classic Pro-Am and teed up with Ludvig Aberg. The RSM Classic is the last event of the FedEx Cup fall series and the tournament also welcomed WNBA star Caitlin Clark for the Pro-Am match.

The PGA Tour’s X page uploaded the video of Brady’s game. He wore a white Polo paired with beige trousers and took a shot. After the shot, he said:

“Hey, if I'm aiming at you. You're probably safe. I don't want to spend time with Ludvig if he's going to kill us.”

Following the comments, Aberg took a shot and then, Brady took another shot. The video covered the rest of the Pro-Am match and the post carried a caption:

“A day with No. 12 🏈 @TomBrady teed it up with Ludvig Åberg on Wednesday @TheRSMClassic.”

This isn't the first time the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has made an appearance at a Pro-Am match. He also played at ‘The Match’ and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in 2023 and he's eligible for the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What is the 2024 RSM Classic leaderboard after Thursday?

Maverick McNealy is standing atop the RSM Classic leaderboard with 8 under and he's sharing the first place with Michael Thorbjornsen. Andrew Novak is in third place with 7 under. Here's the entire RSM Classic leaderboard after Thursday ( top 50 included):

T1 Maverick McNealy -8

T1 Michael Thorbjornsen -8

3 Andrew Novak -7

T4 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -6

T4 Chandler Phillips -6

T6 Patrick Rodgers -5

T6 Michael Kim -5

T6 Kelly Kraft -5

T6 Kevin Yu -5

T6 Keith Mitchell -5

T6 Harris English -5

T6 Austin Eckroat -5

T13 Will Gordon -4

T13 Matt NeSmith -4

T13 Kevin Chappell -4

T13 Eric Cole -4

T13 Stewart Cink -4

T13 Dylan Wu -4

T13 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T20 Patrick Fishburn -3

T20 Vince Whaley -3

T20 Nico Echavarria -3

T20 Callum Tarren -3

T20 Justin Suh -3

T20 Martin Trainer -3

T20 Ryan Moore -3

T20 Tom Whitney -3

T20 Anders Albertson -3

T20 Ben Griffin -3

T20 Jonathan Byrd -3

T20 Robert Streb -3

T20 K.H. Lee -3

T20 Zecheng Dou -3

T34 Lanto Griffin -2

T34 Davis Riley -2

T34 Luke Clanton (a) -2

T34 Tommy Gainey -2

T34 Austin Smotherman -2

T34 Bud Cauley -2

T34 Brandt Snedeker -2

T34 Taylor Moore -2

T34 Dylan Frittelli -2

T34 Garrick Higgo -2

T34 Josh Teater -2

T 34 Hayden Buckley -2

T34 Si Woo Kim -2

T34 Erik Barnes -2

T34 Marcus Byrd -2

T34 Drew Doyle -2

T34 Sangmoon Bae -2

T34 Zach Johnson -2

T34 Davis Thompson -2

T34 Chris Kirk -2

T34 Wesley Bryan -2

