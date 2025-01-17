WATCH: BTS video shows how Tiger Woods’ TGL uses real grass in its indoor venue

Tiger Woods' TGL has introduced a lot of innovations in its tech-infused league. The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens is full of the innovations like huge simulator screen, motor-driven golf courses and others. However the hitting surfaces including fairway grass, thick rough, and the sand are real.

Another specialty of the grass at SoFi Center is that it gets replaced to a newer one once in a week. On Wednesday, January 15, Sports Illustrated shared the BTS video of how the real grass is replaced in the indoor venue. In the Instagram video, Dan Evans takes us through the complete process.

"Did you know TGL swaps out fresh grass at the SoFi Center every week?" Dan Evans says in the begining. " The agronomist walked me through the process, and it's wild. "Each of these hitting platforms weighs over 2,000 pounds. They use a mechanical pulley system to airlift the platforms out of the playing area to a waiting forklift.

Trending

"From there, they haul the platforms outside, strip off the used grass, and let them regrow for future use. Oh, and get this. He maintains all this grass with an old school manual mower, because according to him, it gives the best cut," he concluded.

Here's the video:

When will the next TGL match take place?

The third match of the TGL 2025 season will take place on Tuesday, January 21, with New York Golf Club facing Atlanta Drive GC. The broadcast will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Tiger Woods' TGL:

Match 1 (Tuesday, Jan. 7)

The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club (9-2)

Match 2 (Tuesday, Jan. 14)

Los Angeles Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club: 12-1

Match 3 (Tuesday, Jan. 21)

New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Match 4 (Monday, Jan. 27)

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf: 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Match 5 (Tuesday, Feb. 4)

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Matches 6-8 (Monday, Feb. 17) Presidents’ Day Tripleheader

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club: 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club: 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Match 9 (Tuesday, Feb. 18)

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Match 10 (Monday, Feb. 24)

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club: 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Match 11 (Monday, Feb. 24)

Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Match 12 (Tuesday, Feb. 25)

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Match 13 (Monday, March 3)

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club: 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Match 14 (Monday, March 3)

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Match 15 (Tuesday, March 4)

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback