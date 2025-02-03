WATCH: Cam Davis’ impressive rescue shot from tree roots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cam Davis was impressive with his amazing shot from behind the cypress trees of the 18th hole at Pebble Beach during the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. During the final round of the PGA Tour event on Sunday, February 2, Davis had a tough time on the 18th hole.

His second shot came to rest between cypress tree roots, creating more difficulties for him to take a perfect shot. However, Cam Davis played it perfectly, managing to hit a brilliant shot, and the ball landed on the green from the side of the tree.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the Cam Davis amazing shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"UNREAL shot by @CamDavisGolf from the Cypress tree on 18! Do NOT try this at home."

Cam Davis was in fourth place ahead of the final round of the tournament. However, with the final round of 69, he slipped down one spot on the leaderboard and tied for fifth place in the tournament.

A look into Cam Davis' performance at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s first two rounds were held at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Course, with the last two being at Pebble Beach. Cam Davis started the outing at the Pebble Beach Golf Links with a solid round of 7-under 65.

He started the game on the tenth hole and made three birdies on the front nine, while on the back nine, he made three birdies, an eagle on the sixth, and a bogey on the 8th.

On the second day, he started on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course with an eagle on the first hole. He made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 4-under 68.

However, after a good start, Cam Davis struggled in the third round on the front nine at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He started the game on the first tee hole and made a bogey on the second, followed by a birdie on the next. He made five birdies, four bogeys, and an eagle for a round of 3-under 69.

Speaking of his third-round performance, Davis said (via Tee Scripts):

"I mean, I'm really glad with how I rallied back on the back nine. I had -- always nice to hole a bunker shot and that kind of gets things moving in the right direction that way, too. I grinded it really well, it wasn't an easy day, and there were some good scores out there."

"We definitely had to fight some wind and some elements, but yeah, in a pretty good position still. Make the most of the day. Yeah, not my best for quite a while," he added.

He played the final round bogey-free with three birdies for 3-under 69 and tied for fifth place with Russell Henley. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy won the tournament.

