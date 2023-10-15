WATCH: Cam Smith catches a lucky break at Jeddah after his shot hits a sprinkler that saves it from dipping in the water

Cam Smith is a prominent professional golfer who currently plays on the LIV Golf circuit. Following decent success on the PGA Tour, Smith decided to offer his services to LIV Golf and has been dominating since then. The Australian golfer was in prime position to be the individual winner this season but some mishaps led to him missing out.

The Jeddah Invitaitonal was the deciding event of the season and Brooks Koepka managed to win it following an intense playoff with Talor Gooch. However, Smith was also in contention for most of the tournament and got an unusual helping hand from the water sprinkler.

Cam Smith was teeing up his second at the 13th and decided to go for a splendid one-handed shot. However, his swing turned out to be a bit overpowered and the ball was heading for the water. Fortunately, his shot hit a water sprinkler just adjacent to the water that prevented the ball from going into the water, and Smith hit a one-in-a-million shot that practically salvaged his tournament.

The commentators were astonished after looking at the shot and everyone felt Cam Smith was extremely lucky in that situation. Sadly, Smith was not able to make something of the fortunate shot and ended up losing his first position to Talor Gooch, who ended up winning the individual trophy for the season.

Cam Smith lost out the individual trophy to Talor Gooch following his performance at the Jeddah Invitational

The LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational turned out to be a turning point for Cam Smith who was looking to win his maiden LIV Golf championship. Prior to the event, the Australian golfer was leading the points race. However, his opening rounds in Jeddah were sub-par and resulted in increasing frustration for the Open Championship winner.

With a $18 million bonus on the cards, Smith let pressure get the better of him and the usually calm and composed Smith was seen losing his temper at a bunker during the closing stages of the tournament.

Tournament contenders Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau were making consistent birdies. On the other hand, Smith was left frustrated after hitting multiple bogeys. Smith certainly had a dissapointing end to what could have been a memorable season for him.