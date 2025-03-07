WATCH: Cam Smith’s emotional reaction to his golf ball rolling back while approaching it at LIV Hong Kong

Cam Smith teed it up at this week's 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong, which started with its first round on Friday, March 7. Surprisingly, after hitting his shot, when the Aussie ran to the ball to mark it, it started rolling again. However, it did not go too far but stopped after moving just a few inches.

Smith was initially running towards the ball, but as the ball started moving, he stopped and waited to see it before finally walking to it for his next shot.

The video of the event was shared by Thorbjørn OleZyn on his X account. He wrote:

"Cam smith running up the par 3 to mark his ball that came to rest at the top of a false front, it starts rolling back as he approaches it, but not too far. Gotta respect the hustle"

Notably, after the first round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event, Paul Casey took the lead. He played an impressive, bogey-free round to take a two-stroke lead in the game.

Casey started the game on the eighth hole and added a birdie on the 12th. He even made an eagle in the opening round before making a birdie on the 17th and three more birdies for a total of 7-under.

Sebastian Munoz settled in a tie for second place with Peter Uihlein, Martin Kaymer, Chien Po Lee, Sergio Garcia, and Luis Masaveu.

How did Cam Smith play in the opening round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong event?

Cam Smith (Image Source: Imagn)

Ripper GC captain Cam Smith had a decent start to his outing at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event on March 7. He started the play on the 18th hole, making a par on it.

However, Smith had some struggles on the second and the fifth holes, as he made bogeys on both. However, he added a birdie on the seventh and then another on the 13th. He concluded the round with a birdie on the 17th for a round of 1-under and tied for T29 place.

Notably, it's his third outing of the season in the Saudi league. Smith started his 2025 LIV Golf campaign in Riyadh on February 6. In the three-day event, he placed the round of -5, even par, and -2 to settle in T25 place. Following that, he competed in the LIV Golf Adelaide, where he carded three rounds of even par, +1, and -2 and finished in 30th place on the leaderboard.

