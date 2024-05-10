WATCH: Cameron Young hits impressive 255 yard shot at 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Cameron Young is one of the top players in the Wells Fargo Championship's field. Young's overall game is well known, although he stands out for the long reach he is able to achieve with his swing.

During the practice session on Friday, May 10, prior to his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young once again showed signs of his long reach. A video posted by Golf Digest on X shows him reaching 255 yards with an iron 2 stroke.

Expand Tweet

The video has reached more than 24,000 views, due to the golfing prowess of achieving such a long shot with an iron, even though it is a 2 iron. Cameron Young's coach is also featured in the video and is very pleased with what the player has done.

The warm-up was good for Cameron Young, who played the front nine of the Well Fargo Championship's second round with three birdies and no bogeys, to climb 13 places on the leaderboard so far. Starting the back nine, his score is 3 under and he is ranked T12.

Cameron Young played the first round with five birdies and five bogeys for a score of even par. So far in the tournament he has an average driving distance of 320 yards.

A look into Cameron Young's ball striking stats

Young is among the top ball striking players on the PGA Tour. His work in this area is exceptional, both with his driver and with his woods and irons. His stats clearly demonstrate this.

Young has the second longest drive of the 2024 season (470 yards), while he is ranked 29th in average driving distance (298.1 yards). His clubhead speed is 121.10 MPH (21st on the PGA Tour).

In addition to achieving long range, Young is also noted for his accuracy. His green in regulations percentage is 68.23% (43rd) and he is the best player on the PGA Tour in "Going For The Green," a statistic that measures the number of times a player looks for the green with his first shot on a par 4 hole, or with his second shot on a par 5 hole. Young does so 84.14% of the time.

This results in Young having good records in the various "Stroke Gained" statistics associated with ball striking. In "Stroke Gained: Total," he reports 0.519 (46th), while in "Tee-to-Green" his record is 0.701 (29th) and in "Off-The-Tee" he has 0.390 (29th).