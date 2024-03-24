WATCH: Cameron Young’s shot rebounds off the flagstick at the Valspar Championship

Cameron Young is currently at the Innisbrook Resort, completing his fourth round at the Valspar Championship. While playing his first hole, the golfer’s third shot ricocheted off the flagstick, narrowly missing the hole.

Young, however, recovered from the deflection and successfully completed the hole, securing a birdie on the par 5 hole 1 while finishing T3 on the leaderboard.

PGA Tour posted the video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter):

“Cameron Young rings it off the flagstick”

In addition to scoring a birdie on the first hole, Cameron Young also recorded a bogey on the second followed by another birdie on the fourth hole.

The round is currently ongoing with Chandler Phillips, Mackenzie Hughes, and Keith Mitchell currently tied for the lead.

The American professional golfer finished his first and second rounds at the Valspar Championship with scores of 69 and 69 respectively. Young’s third round was also quite impressive as he shot an eagle on hole 7 in addition to five birdies and four bogeys to conclude the round with a score of 68.

How is Cameron Young’s 2024 season going so far?

Cameron Young has participated in eight PGA Tour events so far. He began his 2024 season at The Sentry at Kapalua Resort, securing the T33 position with a total score of 18 under par and earning a cash prize of $113,000.

He next competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament but failed to achieve a strong finish, landing in the 70th position on the leaderboard. His performance earned him a cash prize of $34,500.

Young’s best finishes this season include a T8 position at the WM Phoenix Open which earned him $248,600, and a T4 spot at Cognizant Classic which bagged him $344,250.

Here is a look at Cameron Young’s finishes in the 2024 season:

The Sentry - T33

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 70

WM Phoenix Open - T8

The Genesis Invitational - T16

Cognizant Classic - T4

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard - T36

The Players Championship - T54

Valspar Championship - T3 (the event is still in progress)

Additionally, the 26-year-old golfer also played a DP World Tour event. Young competed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and took the solo third position on the leaderboard with a total score of 12 under par.