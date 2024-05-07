WATCH: Captain Luke Donald and vice-captian scout 2025 Ryder Cup Bethpage course

The next edition of the Ryder Cup is more than a year away, but European captain Luke Donald is already preparing for the moment. This Tuesday, May 7, Donald explored the venue of the event, Bethpage Black, in the company of his co-captain, Edoardo Molinari.

The moment Donald and Molinari teed up at Bethpage Black was posted by Ryder Cup Europe on their social media profiles. The images show a sunny morning with clear skies and the course in excellent condition.

Luke Donald was named captain of the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Following his success at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, where Team Europe defeated the American team by 16.5 to 11.5, Donald was again offered the captaincy for 2025, and the Englishman accepted.

Edoardo Molinari was one of Luke Donald's co-captains in his homeland. He was joined in that responsibility by his brother Francesco, Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts and José María Olazábal.

Bethpage Black will host the 2025 Ryder Cup. It is one of the most renowned public courses in the world, founded in 1936 and is currently 7,468 yards and par 71.

The course is famous for having hosted major tournaments such as the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship. It is also famous for the iconic sign on the first tee that reads:

"WARNING The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers."

A look at Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari's Ryder Cup careers

Luke Donald has an impeccable record in the Ryder Cup, as he has never been on the losing team in the event. He participated as a player in the 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012 editions and emerged as champion in all of them, as well as in 2023, when he held the role of captain.

His overall balance in the Ryder Cup as a player was 10.5 points won in 15 matches. His best performances were in 2006 (three points out of a possible three) and 2010 (three points out of a possible four).

In the case of Edoardo Molinari, his participation in the Ryder Cup was less extensive but equally successful. His only appearance as a player was in 2010, when Europe defeated America 14.5 to 13.5. In that edition, Molinari played three matches and won one point due to two draws and one defeat.

Both players have had outstanding careers in European golf. Donald has a 23-year career in professional golf, with 17 professional victories, five on the PGA Tour and seven on the European Tour.

Molinari, on the other hand, has 10 victories in 18 years in professional golf. His main triumphs have been in Europe, with three victories in the European Tour and five in the Challenge Tour.