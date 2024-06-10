WATCH: Carlos Ortiz gets a champagne shower from his teammates after winning LIV Golf Houston

On Sunday, June 9, Carlos Ortiz claimed his first-ever win on the LIV Golf Tour after beating Adrian Meronk by one stroke in Houston. Following the win, his Torque GC teammates celebrated the moment by giving him a champagne shower.
Carlos Ortiz entered the final day at the Golf Club of Houston with a 36-hole, one-stroke shared lead. He was joined by Meronk and David Puig at 10-under after two rounds. However, he edged both of them in the third round after firing a 5-under 67. Meronk could only card a 4-under 68 and had to settle for a runner-up finish, while Puig slipped to T3 after shooting a 3-under 69.
After the win, LIV Golf shared a reel on Instagram where Torque GC players were seen giving Carlos Ortiz a champagne shower. Team captain Joaquin Niemann took charge and made sure his teammate wasn't dry anywhere. After the shower, Niemann congratulated him, followed by Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira.
This was the third time this season that a Torque GC player claimed the individual title. Previously, Niemann had claimed the win at Mayakoba and Jeddah. While Niemann is still leading the individual standings, the 33-year-old Mexican has now jumped to the 11th position.
How much money did Carlos Ortiz receive for winning LIV Golf Houston?
Similar to all previous events, the purse size of LIV Golf Houston was $25 million. Carlos Oritz bagged a paycheck of $4,000,000 for winning the LIV Golf Houston, while Adrian Meronk earned $2,500,000 for a runner-up finish.
Here's the complete payout for LIV Golf Houston:
- 1. Carlos Ortiz: $4,000,000
- 2. Adrian Meronk: $2,250,000
- T3. Patrick Reed: $1,250,000
- T3. David Puig: $1,250,000
- 5. Sergio Garcia: $800,000
- T6. Graeme McDowell: $650,000
- T6. Lucas Herbert: $650,000
- T8. Brooks Koepka: $422,500
- T8. Cameron Tringale: $422,500
- T8. Anirban Lahiri: $422,500
- T8. Martin Kaymer: $422,500
- T8. Paul Casey: $422,500
- 13. Dustin Johnson: $340,000
- 14. Matthew Wolff: $320,000
- T15. Talor Gooch: $285,000
- T15. Henrik Stenson: $285,000
- T15. Sebastián Muñoz: $285,000
- T18. Charl Schwartzel: $235,000
- T18. Dean Burmester: $235,000
- T18. Lee Westwood: $235,000
- T18. Tyrrell Hatton: $235,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: $235,000
- T18. Jason Kokrak: $235,000
- T24. Sam Horsfield: $182,500
- T24. Richard Bland: $182,500
- T24. Marc Leishman: $182,500
- T24. Abraham Ancer: $182,500
- T24. John Catlin: $182,500
- T24. Kieran Vincent: $182,500
- T24. Thomas Pieters: $182,500
- T24. Kevin Na: $182,500
- T32. Harold Varner III: $151,600
- T32. Jinichiro Kozuma: $151,600
- T32. Kalle Samooja: $151,600
- T32. Caleb Surratt: $151,600
- T32. Joaquín Niemann: $151,600
- T37. Phil Mickelson: $141,500
- T37. Brendan Steele: $141,500
- T39. Mito Pereira: $136,500
- T39. Matt Jones: $136,500
- 41. Eugenio Chacarra: $133,000
- T42. Peter Uihlein: $127,750
- T42. Andy Ogletree: $127,750
- T42. Scott Vincent: $127,750
- T42. Pat Perez: $127,750
- T46. Hudson Swafford: $124,000
- T46. Ian Poulter: $124,000
- T48. Anthony Kim: $90,000
- T48. Cameron Smith: $90,000
- 50. Danny Lee: $60,000
- 51. Bubba Watson: $60,000
- 52. Branden Grace: $50,000