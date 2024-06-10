WATCH: Carlos Ortiz gets a champagne shower from his teammates after winning LIV Golf Houston

On Sunday, June 9, Carlos Ortiz claimed his first-ever win on the LIV Golf Tour after beating Adrian Meronk by one stroke in Houston. Following the win, his Torque GC teammates celebrated the moment by giving him a champagne shower.

Carlos Ortiz entered the final day at the Golf Club of Houston with a 36-hole, one-stroke shared lead. He was joined by Meronk and David Puig at 10-under after two rounds. However, he edged both of them in the third round after firing a 5-under 67. Meronk could only card a 4-under 68 and had to settle for a runner-up finish, while Puig slipped to T3 after shooting a 3-under 69.

After the win, LIV Golf shared a reel on Instagram where Torque GC players were seen giving Carlos Ortiz a champagne shower. Team captain Joaquin Niemann took charge and made sure his teammate wasn't dry anywhere. After the shower, Niemann congratulated him, followed by Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira.

Trending

This was the third time this season that a Torque GC player claimed the individual title. Previously, Niemann had claimed the win at Mayakoba and Jeddah. While Niemann is still leading the individual standings, the 33-year-old Mexican has now jumped to the 11th position.

How much money did Carlos Ortiz receive for winning LIV Golf Houston?

Similar to all previous events, the purse size of LIV Golf Houston was $25 million. Carlos Oritz bagged a paycheck of $4,000,000 for winning the LIV Golf Houston, while Adrian Meronk earned $2,500,000 for a runner-up finish.

Here's the complete payout for LIV Golf Houston:

1. Carlos Ortiz: $4,000,000

2. Adrian Meronk: $2,250,000

T3. Patrick Reed: $1,250,000

T3. David Puig: $1,250,000

5. Sergio Garcia: $800,000

T6. Graeme McDowell: $650,000

T6. Lucas Herbert: $650,000

T8. Brooks Koepka: $422,500

T8. Cameron Tringale: $422,500

T8. Anirban Lahiri: $422,500

T8. Martin Kaymer: $422,500

T8. Paul Casey: $422,500

13. Dustin Johnson: $340,000

14. Matthew Wolff: $320,000

T15. Talor Gooch: $285,000

T15. Henrik Stenson: $285,000

T15. Sebastián Muñoz: $285,000

T18. Charl Schwartzel: $235,000

T18. Dean Burmester: $235,000

T18. Lee Westwood: $235,000

T18. Tyrrell Hatton: $235,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: $235,000

T18. Jason Kokrak: $235,000

T24. Sam Horsfield: $182,500

T24. Richard Bland: $182,500

T24. Marc Leishman: $182,500

T24. Abraham Ancer: $182,500

T24. John Catlin: $182,500

T24. Kieran Vincent: $182,500

T24. Thomas Pieters: $182,500

T24. Kevin Na: $182,500

T32. Harold Varner III: $151,600

T32. Jinichiro Kozuma: $151,600

T32. Kalle Samooja: $151,600

T32. Caleb Surratt: $151,600

T32. Joaquín Niemann: $151,600

T37. Phil Mickelson: $141,500

T37. Brendan Steele: $141,500

T39. Mito Pereira: $136,500

T39. Matt Jones: $136,500

41. Eugenio Chacarra: $133,000

T42. Peter Uihlein: $127,750

T42. Andy Ogletree: $127,750

T42. Scott Vincent: $127,750

T42. Pat Perez: $127,750

T46. Hudson Swafford: $124,000

T46. Ian Poulter: $124,000

T48. Anthony Kim: $90,000

T48. Cameron Smith: $90,000

50. Danny Lee: $60,000

51. Bubba Watson: $60,000

52. Branden Grace: $50,000