WATCH: Charley Hull flexes her smooth swing during pre-season training

English golfer Charley Hull flexed her swing ahead of the 2025 LPGA Tour campaign. This week, the LPGA Tour players will start the season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. However, Hull will not play.

On January 30, Hull posted a video of her practice session on Instagram. In the clip, the English golfer donned a full-length T-shirt with matching pants while taking her swing. Sharing the reel, Hull wrote:

"She slowly getting there boy!"

Hull is pretty active on social media with around 713K followers on Instagram. Her last outing on the LPGA Tour was at the CME Group Tour Championship in 2024. She played four rounds of 73, 66, 66, and 72, tying for 16th place in the event. However, she has since been enjoying her time away from the official tournaments.

Nonetheless, during the off-season, Hull practiced her game and shared pictures and videos on her Instagram. On December 31, she posted a reel of herself playing the sport along with a caption in which she called it the "last tee shot of 2024." She wrote:

"Last tee shot of 2024. Lovely NYE game of golf. Happy new year everyone ❄️👍⛳️🎄"

Earlier on January 9, Hull spent some time off the greens and posted a reel sharing her excitement to start the 2025 season. She wrote:

"A good days practice 🔥I can’t wait to get my 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣season started ✌🏼Big thanks to @adrianrietveld today. Loving my new @taylormadegolf driver #Qi35 👏🏻"

Charley Hull started her 2024 campaign at the HGV Tournament of Champions. She was impressive with her game. After playing four rounds of 74, 66, 70, and 71, she settled in the T7 position. However, this year, she is yet to start the season.

Charley Hull signs a new sponsorship deal ahead of the start of her 2025 campaign

Charley Hull also recently announced her new partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink. The English golfer and the company shared a joint post on Instagram, expressing their excitement for the deal. Hull said, via Golf Magic:

"Anyone who knows me knows I’m all about breaking the mold and challenging the norm, which is why teaming up with Rockstar Energy feels like a perfect fit. Rockstar’s commitment to empowering bold, passionate people, including athletes like me, really resonates.

"I’m proud to be part of a team that fuels ambition across a diverse roster of athletes and I’m especially excited to connect with new fans along the way," she added.

Although Charley Hull is yet to start her 2025 campaign, she was impressive with her game last season. The 28-year-old player competed in 17 LPGA tournaments and made the cut in 15 of them. She recorded five finishes in the top 10 in 2024 on the LPGA Tour.

