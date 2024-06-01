WATCH: Charley Hull lights a cigarette mid-round at the U.S. Women’s Open 2024

Charley Hull was spotted lighting a cigarette during the second round of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. The 79th edition of the tournament is being held at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The video of Hull lighting the cigarette quickly gained impressions on X (formerly Twitter). X account NUCLR GOLF posted her video in a post and captioned:

"World #8 Charley Hull was seen ripping a casual mid round dart at the U.S. Women’s Open."

The video of Charley Hull lighting a cigarette can be watched below:

Some fans praised her while others criticized her smoking.

"Love her. Keep rocking, it's your world," one user wrote on X.

"The infatuation with smoking is so weird. It’s a disgusting habit that cuts a good 20 years off your life, " another user commented.

Hull was seen smoking prior to the tournament as well when she was signing fan photographs. John Daly, in men's golf, is often seen smoking on the course.

The World No. 8 successfully made the cut in her 10th appearance at the US Women's Open. She carded a 5-over 75 in the first round. On Friday, May 31, Hull improved her performance with a 2-over 72.

She scored a birdie on the second hole but faltered on the sixth hole with a bogey on the front nine. Hull scored two more bogeys on the 10th and 17th holes on the back nine in the second round. She is currently tied at T45 with 7-over 147.

In the last year's tournament, Hull finished as a runner-up to Allisen Corpuz. It was her best performance in the LPGA Major. She has had four top-20 finishes at the tournament.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performance at the US Women's Open:

2015 : T42

: T42 2016 : CUT

: CUT 2017 : T21

: T21 2018 : T10

: T10 2019 : T16

: T16 2020 : T30

: T30 2021 : CUT

: CUT 2022 : T20

: T20 2023: T2

Hull's last win came on the LPGA Tour at the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic where she won by one stroke over Lin Xiyu. She would look to end her drought this season.

Hull will tee off at 8:33 AM ET with Gaby Lopez in the third round at the US Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club. She is currently 11 strokes behind Wichanee Meechai who sits at the top of the leaderboard.

A look at Charley Hull's performance in 2024

Charley Hull has had a decent 2024 season so far. She has had three top-15 finishes this season. Hull started the year with her best finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She finished T7 at the tournament.

The 28-year-old finished T10 at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. In the first Major of the year, she finished a T23 at the Club at Carlton Woods. She comes to the US Women's Open after a T34 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performance in the 2024 season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7 (74-66-70-71, 281, -7)

Honda LPGA Thailand: T54 (75-69-69-71, 284, -4)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: T10 (70-69-68-72, 279, -5)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: Withdrawn (72, 72, E)

The Chevron Championship: T23 (74-71-70-72, 287, -1)

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13 (71-70-71-70, 282, -2)

Mizuho Americas Open: T34 (70-70-75-69, 284, -4)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: T45 (75-72, 147, +7)