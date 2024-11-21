WATCH: Charley Hull shares swing videos as she prepares for the CME Group Tour Championship

Charley Hull has shared videos on her Instagram account practicing golf swings ahead of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The LPGA Tour season is nearing its conclusion this week. The event will start with its first round on Thursday, November 21, and will feature four rounds before concluding on Sunday, November 24.

Hull shared glimpses of herself practicing the game ahead of the tournament. She posted a picture donning Malbon Golf's apparel and two videos of her practice session. Sharing her excitement for this week's event, she wrote in the caption:

"Ready for the last event of the season🤩✌️ @cmegrouptourchamp @lpga_tour"

The 28-year-old golfer is confident as she prepares to play this week. During the Sunday, November 17 press conference for 2024's The ANNIKA, Hull spoke about the CME Group Tour Championship.

"Yeah, really confident, but I'm more excited to go home the week after. I just can't wait to go home back to my family and that. I get really bad homesick. Yeah, I'm super excited," Charley Hull said.

Hull has had an amazing season in 2024. She came close to winning an event on the LPGA Tour at last week's The ANNIKA but settled in second place. She won the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour.

What are Charley Hull's odds of winning the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship?

Coming off a runner-up finish at The ANNIKA, Charley Hull is one of the top favorites to win this week's 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, her odds for the event are +1400. Nelly Korda is the top favorite with +450 odds, followed by Ruoning Yin with +1200.

Hull was impressive last week at The ANNIKA. She played four rounds of 64, 66, 68, and 71 to secure second place on the leaderboard. After the tournament at Pelican Golf Club, she discussed her performance in a press conference.

"I feel like I played pretty solid. Today I didn't feel like I had the luck kind of going my way," Charley Hull said. "On the front nine I felt like my adrenaline was quite high and I just flew the green on the -- I think it was the sixth hole. Then the seventh hole, again, just rocketed that shot. Steady on the back nine, but on 17 I hit it in the -- I was in the middle of the fairway in a drainage ditch.

Where I dropped it was a really horrible lie, way above my feet on a slope like that and it was quite scruffy around there and it just popped up high and came up short. I just didn't feel like I had the luck going my way, say, but Nelly played great and it was a lot of fun out there."

Having played in 16 tournaments on the LPGA Tour in 2024, Hull has achieved five top-10 finishes. She made the cutline in 14 events.

