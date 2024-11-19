WATCH: Charley Hull did the ‘Trump dance’ while walking alongside Nelly Korda at The Annika

Charley Hull did the Trump Dance while walking alongside Nelly Korda at the recently concluded LPGA Tour event, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The English golfer was in contention to win the event but, with a final round of 71, she ultimately finished in second place, tied with Weiwei Zhang and Jin Hee Im. Nelly Korda won the tournament.

During the event, Charley Hull was in a happy mood and did the Trump Dance as she walked alongside Nelly Korda. President-elect Donald Trump is known for his popular dance during his election campaign. The English golfer mimicked the dance with her hands and then had a little chat with Korda.

Donald Trump is widely known for his love for the game of golf and has a strong relationship with professional golfers. He even shot a YouTube video with two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Although Charley Hull did not openly support Trump during the election campaign, she seemingly enjoyed doing his popular dance on the greens.

Earlier this year, Charley Hull reflected on her opinion about returning the Women's Open Championship to Trump Turnberry Golf Course. She said (via Golf.com):

“I thought [Trump Turnberry] was a great golf course. Great fun. I love being out on the golf course, and the views on that golf course is brilliant. It was so much fun. I played it on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Hull had a decent outing this season on the LPGA Tour.

Charley Hull congratulates Nelly Korda for winning The Annika

Both Hull and Korda competed at The Annika and had a phenomenal outing. Following the event, Charley Hull congratulated Korda for the win by sharing a picture on her Instagram account.

She posted a picture hugging the World No. 1 golfer and, in another picture, shared one of herself playing the game. In addition to congratulating Korda, the 28-year-old golfer also shared her experience of playing at the tournament. She wrote:

"Always fun being in contention but unfortunately just fell short in second place ✌️ Congratulations @nellykorda on the win🏆 Thank you to @theannikalpga for this incredible event it was an awesome week. My game is feeling really good going into my last event of the season🔥 Let’s go 💪"

At the 2024 The Annika, Charley Hull started pretty smoothly with an amazing round of 64. She shot seven birdies and a bogey in the opening round. After a good start, she added another round of 66 with five birdies and a bogey. With the final two rounds of 68 and 71, she tied for second place. Meanwhile, this season on the LPGA Tour, she played in 16 events and recorded 5 finishes in the top 10.

