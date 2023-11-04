WATCH: Charlie Woods hits a stunning shot as dad Tiger caddies for his prodigal son

Charlie Woods was seen practicing for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where he is making his second appearance. He hit a stunning opening shot as his dad, Tiger Woods, was beside him, carrying his bag once again.

For this weekend’s event, the 47-year-old golfer is caddying for his son Charlie at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Louisiana during the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Although seeing the father-son on the golf course is wholesome, the best part of the video clip was Tiger Woods walking without a limp, or at least not a noticeable one, while carrying Charlie's bag.

It is important to note that Woods has not taken part in events lately after withdrawing from the Masters in April because of an ankle injury. However, this video clip gave fans high hopes of seeing him teeing off soon.

Earlier in September, Tiger Woods caddied for his son for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. With his dad by his side, Charlie Woods stepped up and made a crucial putt at the right time.

Charlie achieved his career-best final-round score of 66 to win the 14–15 age division title at Mission Inn in Orlando. To seal the win, the 14-year-old golfer made a tough birdie putt on the last hole, just like his father had done countless times.

Charlie knocked in nine birdies in the second round after shooting 71 in the first. After his win, he went on to say:

"We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place." (Quotes via Golf Monthly)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are expected to play in the PNC Championship

Just a few weeks ago, Charlie Woods was spotted practicing golf with his 15-time Major champion father. The father-son duo was at Pebble Beach, and reports indicated that they are preparing for the upcoming PNC Championship, set to begin on December 14.

It is important to note that Woods' team has not been listed for the competition yet. However, on October 30, six former champions confirmed their participation in the tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

These include Vijay Singh, John Daly, Justin Thomas, David Duval, Stewart Cink, and Bernhard Langer.