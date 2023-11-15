WATCH: Charlie Woods scores a delightful chip shot at Florida High School State Championship

Charlie Woods is currently playing at the Florida High School State Championship, and by the looks of it, he is following in his father's footsteps. Charlie made a rather delightful chip at the event and a massive fist pump followed that.

Reminiscent of Tiger Woods, Charlie yelled "C'MON, LET'S GO!" after chipping the ball in, pumping his fist in the air. He is competing at the Florida High School State Golf Championship at the Mission Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, just outside Orlando. The course has been a really tough one to navigate so far, with only six players scoring at par or better.

He shot a 78 on day 1 and is sitting tied for 36th at the end of round 1. He is playing for his high school, Benjamin, which is in the Class 1A division. The team score was 10-over 298 at the end of day 1, allowing them to stand atop the leaderboard.

Just a few weeks ago, Charlie Woods finished tied for 17th at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. He competed in the 14-15 age bracket, which was won by Lucky Cruz.

Tiger Woods caddies for son Charlie Woods as speculations about his comeback arise

Just like at the Notah Begay III, Tiger Woods decided to caddie for Charlie Woods this weekend. This has led to a rise in speculation about when Woods will make a comeback, after being away from the pro golf scene since April.

In April, Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters and subsequently underwent surgery. He has been in rehabilitation since then and has not made an appearance on a golf course. However, he was recently seen hitting golf balls and caddying for his son - all signs that he is recovering well from his injury.

He also made an appearance at the WWT Championship, which was played at a course designed by him. Stewart Cink of Golf Channel interviewed Woods and said:

"I did chat with him yesterday but we had other things to chat about [besides course setup]. Mainly I just wanted to know how he was doing. You don't always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods but he said that he is starting practicing which I think is a great sign."

Tiger Woods could make his comeback at the Hero World Challenge or the PNC Championship with Charlie Woods.