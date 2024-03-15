WATCH: Collin Morikawa hits a ‘ridiculous’ birdie early in day 2 at The Players Championship

Collin Morikawa kicked off his second round at The Players Championship in impressive fashion. Starting his round alongside Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, the American pro golfer began his round from the 10th hole.

Morikawa effortlessly showcased his skill by securing a remarkable birdie on the par-5 4th hole. Executing his fourth shot flawlessly, the ball sailed directly into the hole, presenting no challenges for the golfer along the way.

"How's he managed that?"

"Glorious putting from Morikawa"

Meanwhile, Morikawa also birdied at the par 4 hole 10th and earned a bogey at par 4 hole 14th during his play at the ongoing Players Championship round two.

Collin Morikawa had a decent start at the tournament on day one. He earned a bogey on the front nine. However, his performance on the back nine made him secure two birdies on holes 10th and 16th to conclude the round at 71 under par.

A look into Collin Morikawa’s performances for the 2024 season so far

Arriving fresh from his win at the 2023 Zozo Championship, Collin Morikawa has competed in six tournaments in 2024, successfully making the cut in four. The 27-year-old golfer started his season with The Sentry. He had a good outing at the Kapalua Resort as he finished with a total of 25 under par and earned a $690,500 cash prize.

Morikawa’s outstanding scores tied him for the fifth position, alongside Sungjae Im, Brian Harman, J.T. Poston, and Scottie Scheffler. They all were four strokes behind the leader, Chris Kirk. After the end of the event, Morikawa even expressed his confidence in his ability to perform well.

Collin Morikawa said (via SBNation):

“I’ve had the belief that I can do it, and I’ve had the belief that I can play well, but you got to be able to put together four solid rounds. Part of it is knowing where the golf ball’s going to go. Stats-wise, it said my ball striking was fine; it’s not like I dropped off the roof, but the misses were worse.”

Morikawa then participated in the Farmers Insurance Open but failed to make the cut there. His only other best finish was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he took the T14 position on the leaderboard and earned $322,500. He was seven strokes behind the leader, Wyndham Clark.

Here are Collin Morikawa’s finishes for the 2024 season so far:

The Sentry - T5

Farmers Insurance Open - Missed Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T14

The Genesis Invitational - T19

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard - Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - T40 (Event is in progress)