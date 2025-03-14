WATCH: Collin Morikawa holes a bizarre 3-wood putt from the fairway at The Players Championship

Collin Morikawa is currently competing in the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass. He has made an incredible comeback after round two, thanks to his 65 (-7) after an average start to the event yesterday.

During the second round, Morikawa made a bizarre putt with his 3-wood from the right fairway on the Par 4, 4th hole. The two-time major championship winner found the fairway and was around 127 yards from the pin.

In his approach shot, Morikawa flushed his iron, which went past the hole and 11 yards over the green, which was a fairway. Looking at the amount of green to work with, he decided to putt it with his 3-wood. The pin was around 31 feet away, with a slight upslope at the start of the green.

However, Collin Morikawa's calculations were impeccable. He holed the putt with his 3-wood, bringing his score to -8 for the event and -6 for the day.

This was Morikawa's seventh birdie of the day as he started his second round on the back nine. He carded nine birdies and two bogeys for the day and was placed T4 with the second round still in progress.

"I honestly think it's one of the best golf courses we play all year, not just from the conditions but just how it tests your game. You have to be on in all aspects from the tee to the green, putting. Nothing's easy," Collin Morikawa said via ASAP Sports while describing the TPC Sawgrass.

Morikawa has jumped up 27 spots today as he was placed T31 after round one where he carded -2 and had a slow start to the event.

Collin Morikawa on his frustrating finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Source: Getty

After leading the tournament for much of the week, Collin Morikawa struggled on the final day and missed out on a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He shared his thoughts about his frustrating finish for the first time during the pre-round press conference.

"I mean, Sunday night was a lot of frustration," Morikawa said. "Just looking back over the past year and kind of how I went about my fall was to figure out how to play better in final rounds, and when you don't play well and you don't close it out, you're like, how do we go back to the drawing board."

"It's not really rip everything off and start over, but there's just little things, right. Obviously I wasn't hitting it as well, I wasn't putting as well, but I still had my chances to close it out, and Russ obviously played some great golf. I mean, to make birdie on 14, eagle on 16 and finish out with two pars is great golf out there. So props to him," the 28-year-old golfer said.

Collin Morikawa is a six-time PGA Tour event winner, including a two-time major championship winner. He won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship and is in search of his third major win this year.

