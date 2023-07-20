WATCH: Collin Morikawa scores insane birdie while jumping over Phil Mickelson’s golf ball at the Open Championship 

Collin Morikawa is having a rather memorable 2023 Open Championship already and the first round is not even done yet. Not only is he pulling off some crazy shots, he is entertaining the audience and fellow golfers alike. His first four holes consisted of two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

The wild start was not just restricted to the number of shots he took. His golf came along with a bit of parkour as sell. Collin Morikawa was nearly nailed by Phil Mickelson's tee shot while they both played the fourth hole. Morikawa was putting from the fairway before he had to quickly jump aside as Phil Mickelson's ball came from the group playing behind his.

With the big distraction, one might think that this would lead to his double bogey. However, it was quite the opposite. Making one of the craziest shots of the year, Collin Morikawa bagged a birdie on the hole at the Royal Liverpool Club.

The incredible shots received a grand applause from the audience, and an even grander celebration from Morikawa himself. Of course, Phil Mickelson's massive 357-yard drive to get his ball there in the first place means that he also walked away with a birdie.

Collin Morikawa looks to lift the Claret Jug for a 2nd time

Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship for the first time in 2021. Now, he is looking to pick up the Claret Jug for the second time. To prepare for the 2023 Open Championship, Morikawa also made the switch to a new, unreleased TaylorMade P790 3-iron this weekend.

Morikawa has also been a part of the hefty debate going on outside the course on whether the major should be called the British Open or just the Open. For a past winner like Morikawa, it does not really matter much. Speaking via Golf Monthly he said:

“I think people understand whether you say British Open or The Open. At the end of the day if you win it you can call it whatever the hell you want.”

The 151st Open Championship is taking place between July 20 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England, with Cameron Smith as defending Champion.