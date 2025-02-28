WATCH: Dale Whitnell’s insane hole-in-one at the DP World Tour SA Open 2025

Dale Whitnell made a phenomenal hole-in-one on the DP World Tour. The English golfer teed it up at this week's Investec South African Open Championship, the first round of which, started on February 27.

During the second round of the tournament on February 28, Dale Whitnell had a marvelous outing on the second hole of the Durban Country Course. On the par-3 second hole on Friday, the 36-year-old made a hole-in-one for an eagle on the hole.

DP World Tour shared a video of the amazing shot of Dale Whitnell on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with a caption that read:

"HOLE IN ONE 🚨 @Dale_Whitnell aces the second hole and moves to five under par."

Dale Whitnell has been having a decent outing in the 2024-25 season on the DP World Tour. He has so far played in seven tournaments on the circuit this season and recorded some decent finishes.

He was tied for seventh at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and T34 at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. He last played at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour, where after carding four rounds of 70, 70, 74, and 70, he was tied for 57th place.

Dale Whitnell’s performance so far at the 2025 Investec South African Open Championship

Whitnell had a tough start to their dominant dominant first round of the 2025 Investec South African Open Championship but then improved in the second round. He started by making par on the first two holes before a double bogey on the third hole in the first round of the DP World Tour event.

The 36-year-old struggled with his game in the first round, making a bogey and a birdie on the front nine. He then carded four birdies, a bogey, and a triple bogey on the back nine for an even-par 72 round.

Whitnell started the second round with a birdie on the first hole. He then made an eagle on the second hole before adding another eagle on the third hole. However, after a good start, the Englishman struggled on the par-4 seventh hole on Friday and made a double bogey, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.

At the time of writing, Dale Whitnell is tied for 12th place with Maximilian Steinlechner, Joost Luiten, Jaco Ahlers, Lyle Rowe, Todd Clements, Haotong Li, Jayden Schaper, Shubhankar Sharma, and Richie Ramsay.

Meanwhile, Darren Fichardt is leading the tournament at 11-under at the time of writing. He had a remarkable start to the tournament with a solid round of 63. The South African golfer played the bogey-free opening round at the tournament with nine birdies, while in the second round, he carded three birdies and a bogey at the time of writing. He is still to play five holes to complete the second round of the event.

