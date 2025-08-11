WATCH: Donald Trump congratulates Grant Forrest for Nexo Championship win at his Scotland golf course

Donald Trump congratulated Grant Forrest on winning the 2025 NEXO Championship on his golf course. The Scottish golfer registered a four-stroke win at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Sunday.It was his second win on the DP World Tour, and following the victory, the U.S. president facetimed with him. Trump sent his best wishes and also offered to play a round of golf with Forrest.A video of Donald Trump FaceTiming with Grant Forrest was shared by the DP World Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account.&quot;Well, I'll tell you what, I watched it, Sarah,&quot; Trump said. &quot;He (Grant Forrest) is some player! I look forward to playing with him. In fact, I'll play with him tomorrow if he could get on a plane! Get on a plane and come over here, Grant! I'm playing right now, I'm on the golf course! It's a beautiful one in Washington, D.C., Trump International.&quot;I have very good players, but they're not like you, Grant! I watched you play. We all watched you play! We waited, we've just come out, and what a round of golf! What three rounds of brilliant golf! That course is big, it's strong, it's tough! Your swing is great. It's a great honor that you won. Thank you very much, great honor,&quot; he added.Grant Forrest took the lead in the game after the third round. In the finale on Sunday, he had a tough time on the greens but still managed to extend his lead and win the tournament. Prior to this, he won the Hero Open in 2021, his maiden win on the European Tour.At the NEXO Championship, he started the outing with an opening round of 71 but then bounced back and carded 66 on the second day. He played the third round of 71, followed by the final round of 72, to win the championship.Joe Dean settled in solo second place. He jumped three positions on the leaderboard after playing a round of 71 on Sunday. Kristoffer Reitan tied for third place with Jocob Skov Olesen and John Parry at 3-under. Jordan Smith settled in solo sixth place.Grant Forrest celebrates his European Tour win with familyGrant Forrest has celebrated his victory at the NEXO Championship with his wife, Christy Farrell, and their baby, Spencer. The DP World Tour shared a joint post with him on Instagram, posting a few glimpses of the Forrest family with a caption:&quot;A day to remember for Team Forrest 💙 #NexoChampionship&quot;Grant Forrest posed with his wife, who held the trophy, while the Scottish golfer carried the baby. He got married in December 2023, and last year, in November, they were blessed with their first child.