WATCH: Donald Trump gets back on the range at his iconic Turnberry resort

Donald Trump was recently seen back on the range at the Turnberry Resort. Trump purchased Scotland's historic Turnberry Golf Resort for $60 million from Dubai-based Leisurecorp. Following that, he made investments to maintain the course, and recently, he was spotted swinging his club on the same greens.The NUCLR Golf shared a post of Donald Trump playing at the Scotland-based course. They uploaded a video of Trump taking shots on X on July 27. With that, the poster wrote a caption:“President Trump hit the links today in Scotland, playing his course @TrumpTurnberry. Thoughts on his golf game?”Donald Trump's other courses include Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, Trump National Doral Golf Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, and the Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia.Bryson DeChambeau shared that Donald Trump’s course was worthy of hosting the Open Championship Bryson DeChambeau vouched for President Donald Trump’s Turnberry Course in Scotland to host the Open Championship in 2025. Before the Open Championship took place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, the R&amp;A CEO Mark Darbon revealed the possibility of hosting the Open at the Turnberry Course after a meeting with Eric Trump and other Trump Golf leaders.As the idea emerged, DeChambeau was one of the first golfers to support it, feeling that Trump's course was worthy of hosting the tournament and that he would appreciate it being one of the major hosts in rotation. DeChambeau joined the press conference at the Open Championship and shared ( via ASAP Sports):“I look at it as a golf course. It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation. Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it's worthy of it for sure…He'd still probably respect the R&amp;A and what they're trying to accomplish. I can't speak on his behalf, but what I can say is knowing him, he'll do his best of a job as he possibly can, and I know they won't let him down.”DeChambeau finished at T10 at the Open Championship with a 9-under. He shot 78 in the first round of the tournament with no birdies, followed by a 65 with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The third round saw a 68 with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. The last round saw 64 with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.