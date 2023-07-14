Watch: Donald Trump spotted shanking the ball wide while playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in L.A.

Donald Trump had an embarrassing moment while playing golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. The former US President shanked the ball while trying to hit it to the green.

Trump's love for golf is not hidden, and he is often seen playing whenever he gets the time. The USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) claims that he has a 2.5 handicap.

In the video shared by NUCLR Golf, Trump is seen standing 50–60 yards away from the hole. As he intends to hit the shot toward the green, the ball goes wide, right in between the trees and the bunker on the right-hand side. The video drew some laughs on social media.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Donald Trump was seen playing golf earlier this week at Trump National Golf Club in L.A.



🗣️ “Trump’s shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green…. Oh he shanked it.” ☠️



( - @rsp3k22) Donald Trump was seen playing golf earlier this week at Trump National Golf Club in L.A.🗣️ “Trump’s shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green…. Oh he shanked it.” ☠️ ⛳️ 🇺🇸 Donald Trump was seen playing golf earlier this week at Trump National Golf Club in L.A. 🗣️ “Trump’s shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green…. Oh he shanked it.” ☠️ (🎥 - @rsp3k22) https://t.co/gwcX1UBp2q

This might be a one-off error from the former US President, as many sources have claimed that he isn't a bad golfer at all. Trump started playing golf during his university days. One can estimate his love for golf from the extract of his book, The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received.

In the book, Trump wrote:

"For me and millions of people—men, women, young and old—around the world, golf is more than a game. It is a passion."

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau played with Trump during LIV Golf Bedminster ProAm. After the game, he was all praise for President Trump.

DeChambeau said, as per Golfweek:

"He's actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well."

Trump doesn't have the prettiest swing, but he does well with it.

Tom Kershaw @trlkershaw Donald Trump tees off at the LIV Golf pro-am Donald Trump tees off at the LIV Golf pro-am https://t.co/1Buzj40Psp

What did Donald Trump say about the LIV-PGA deal?

Donald Trump hits the tee shot during LIV Golf Invitational, DC Pro-Am

When the deal was announced between the PGA Tour and PIF last month, Donald Trump called it wonderful news for golf.

He wrote on TruthSocial:

"Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!"

Trump has been an avid supporter of LIV Golf, and his own golf courses have hosted LIV events in both seasons so far. A few days ago, it was announced that LIV Golf had moved its championship event from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida.

Golf Course owned by Donald Trump

As of now, Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses. While 14 of them are completely owned by him, two others are managed by his company.

Here's the list of all the golf courses:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Trump National Golf Club Charlotte Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck Trump National Doral Golf Club Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach Trump National Golf Club Westchester Trump Ferry Point New York City

Scotland:

Trump Turnberry Trump International Scotland

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Poll : 0 votes