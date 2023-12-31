WATCH : Donald Trump takes a swipe at President Joe Biden while playing a round at his Doral Golf course in Miami

Donald Trump was recently spotted at his Trump National Golf Course in Doral, hitting a few drives.

A user named Chris Matan shared a clip of Trump in action on Instagram, where the 77-year-old could be seen hitting a great shot. Following the shot, Trump waved towards the cheering crowd and took a dig at United States President Joe Biden.

"Do you think Biden could do that? I don’t think so," he said.

Biden is not much of a fan of golf unlike his predecessor, whose love for golf has been widely publicized. Trump is often seen playing golf at different courses around the world. According to the USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) website, a player handicap database, the former US President has a 2.5 handicap. This means that he is capable of finishing a round with a score of 2.5 strokes above par.

Earlier this year, Trump revealed on social media that he had shot 5-under 67 in the final round to claim the Senior Club Championship at Bedminster. He further revealed that there was no cheating involved, contrary to popular belief. However, his claim didn't have many takers.

Many sources claim that Trump is not a bad golfer at all. Players who played alongside him also made similar claims. Bryson DeChambeau, who played with Trump at the LIV Golf Bedminster ProAm, said that he had a good iron game as well as good putting.

Donald Trump confirms return of Trump National golf course in LIV Golf 2024

Donald Trump confirmed on his social media that the Trump National Doral will host the LIV Golf event in April. Initially, it was speculated that the Saudi-backed circuit may not return to Trump-owned golf courses.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, which was shared by LIV Golf Nation on X (formerly Twitter):

"TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL, in Miami, has just signed with LIV GOLF to host a Championship Tournament in April, 2024. The event they had at Doral in October was a major success!"

The Donald Trump-owned course had hosted three events this season, but the initial list for the upcoming season had none of the events being held at his property. Overall, five LIV Golf events have taken place at a Trump-owned golf course in two seasons.

As of now, Trump owns 14 golf courses, and two others are managed by his company. Here's the list of all the golf courses owned by him:

US:

Trump National Doral Golf Club Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Trump National Golf Club Charlotte Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach Trump National Golf Club Westchester Trump Ferry Point New York City

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

Scotland:

Trump Turnberry Trump International Scotland