WATCH: DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic course immersed ahead of start

DP World Tour's Singapore Classic was initially scheduled to start with its opening round on Thursday, March 20. However, the tournament was unfortunately postponed to Friday, March 21, due to torrential rain.

Ad

Ahead of the tournament, the DP World Tour shared a few videos of the golf course, Laguna National Golf Course, immersed in water because of the heavy rainfall.

Check out the videos below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tournament is scheduled to start at the same time as planned but on Friday, March 21. There is no change in the tee times and pairings, only the date has been delayed. The first round will take place on Friday, and the second will be on Saturday.

DP World Tour's Singapore Classic 2025 round 1 tee times

Play in Singapore will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The game will begin on the first and tenth tee holes at the same time.

Ad

Ricardo Gouveia, Conor Purcell, and Zihao Jin will start on the first tee, while Andrea Pavan, Brandon Steele, and Branden Lee will tee off on the tenth.

Here are the tee times for DP World Tour Singapore Classic Round 1 (all times in ET):

Tee 1

7:30 AM: Ricardo Gouveia Conor Purcell Zihao Jin

7:40 AM: Matthew Baldwin Edoardo Molinari Todd Clements

7:50 AM: David Micheluzzi Jeong weon Ko Francesco Laporta

8:00 AM: Sanghyun Park Matthew Griffin Marcus Kinhult

8:10 AM: Andrew Wilson Deon Germishuys Ross Fisher

8:20 AM: Grant Forrest Dan Bradbury Wilco Nienaber

8:30 AM: Kazuma Kobori Alexander Knappe Jannik De Bruyn

8:40 AM: Manuel Elvira Joakim Lagergren

8:50 AM: Marco Penge Benjamin Hebert Callum Tarren

9:00 AM: Neil Schietekat Freddy Schott Jak Carter

9:10 AM: Joel Girrbach Matthias Schwab Troy Merritt

12:10 PM: Nacho Elvira Jason Scrivener Dale Whitnell

12:20 PM: Brandon Robinson Thompson Matthew Jordan Gavin Green

12:30 PM: Romain Langasque Ewen Ferguson Yuto Katsuragawa

12:40 PM: Robert Macintyre John Parry Haotong Li

12:50 PM 1 Tom Mckibbin Ockie Strydom Alejandro Del Rey

1:00 PM: Ryggs Johnston Ugo Coussaud Julien Guerrier

1:10 PM: Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Nicolas Colsaerts

1:20 PM: Dylan Frittelli Richard Sterne Maximilian Kieffer

1:30 PM: Seungyul Noh Alex Fitzpatrick Daniel Brown

1:40 PM: Jordan Gumberg Casey Jarvis Jeff Winther

1:50 PM: Natipong Srithong Julien Brun Martin Couvra

Ad

Tee 10

7:35 AM: Andrea Pavan Brandon Stone Brayden Lee

7:45 AM: Robin Williams Lucas Bjerregaard Fabrizio Zanotti

7:55 AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat Daniel Hillier Pablo Larrazábal

8:05 AM: Calum Hill Paul Casey Keita Nakajima

8:15 AM: Jimmy Walker Jordan Smith Jorge Campillo

8:25 AM: Wenyi Ding Marcel Siem Sam Bairstow

8:35 AM: Tom Vaillant Joost Luiten Dan Erickson

8:45 AM: Benjamin Follett-Smith David Ravetto Frederic Lacroix

8:55 AM: Richard Mansell Brett Coletta Daniel Gavins

9:05 AM: Callum Shinkwin Marcus Armitage Mikael Lindberg

9:15 AM: Jack Senior Nathan Kimsey Brandon Wu

12:15 PM : Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Andy Sullivan Thomas Aiken

12:25 PM : Shubhankar Sharma Louis Albertse Shinichi Mizuno

12:35 PM : Cameron John Adrien Saddier Yannik Paul

12:45 PM : Darius Van Driel Joe Dean Zander Lombard

12:55 PM: Jayden Schaper Richie Ramsay Guido Migliozzi

1:05 PM: Veer Ahlawat Marcel Schneider Ivan Cantero

1:15 PM: Tapio Pulkkanen Kristoffer Reitan Oliver Lindell

1:25 PM: Jens Dantorp Ryan Van Velzen Daniel Gale

1:35 PM: Yechun Carl Yuan Alexander Levy Björn Åkesson

1:45 PM: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Angel Ayora MK Kim

1:55 PM: Pierre Pineau Joel Moscatel Hamish Brown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback