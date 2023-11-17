Watch: Drone footage shows extensive damage to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL venue SoFi Center

The SoFi Center which is scheduled to host Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGl on January 9, 2024, met with a major setback when the dome of the stadium collapsed about two days ago.

It was reported that an overnight temporary power failure in the area caused the unfortunate incident at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

A drone footage of the arena, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, showed the extensive damage that the dome has suffered. Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

However, as per a statement by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL to Golf.com, there was no injury or technological damage at the SoFi Center in Florida. The Spokesperson said:

"An overnight failure to the temporary power system used during the construction phase caused partial deflation and limited damage to the air-supported dome section of the site. The dome section has been further deflated by our crew and will remain down while they work to remedy the situation. There were no injuries, and no technology was impacted. Other work on site will continue."

While there are some speculations regarding the postponement of the upcoming tech-based league, no official statement regarding the same has come forward till now.

Exploring players signed with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlror's TGL

The upcoming tech-forward league will have six teams with four players each. A total of 24 players were initially announced to participate. However, just recently, the reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm withdrew his name, citing busy schedule issues. The TGL has said that they would announce the replacement soon.

Meanwhile, the 23 top PGA Tour stars committed to participating in the planned TGL are as follows:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Wyndham Clark

Tom Kim

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Cam Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Justin Thomas

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Glover

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

The TGL league was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and TMRW Sports, in partnership with PGA Tour. All the matches will be held on Tuesday nights at SoFi Center in Florida. As per some official reports, the first two matches will be held on January 9 and January 16, 2024.