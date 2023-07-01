Watch : Dustin Johnson makes remarkable recovery from shank to score a birdie at LIV Golf Andalucia

Dustin Johnson is known to be one of the best strikers in the world, and he recently showed off his technique at LIV Golf's event. The Series is currently at the Real Cluv Andalucia in Spain, playing their next event of the season. On the 17th par 5 hole, Johnson hit a birdie, but it was not an easy feat.

Dustin Johnson shanked his second shot on the 17th hole, not a good sign for any golfer. Starting on the second day, Johnson was sharing a lead with Jason Kokrak, but it was evident that he was struggling as the day went on.

Johnson is known for using his putter effectively, and despite stroking a birdie on the eighth hole, he was left with a score of one over par just before the day ended.

On the 17th hole, the worst happened. His ball hit the hosel and flew right towards the audience. Luckily for him, it landed just shy of the audience, allowing him to play the next shot without an issue.

However, his third shot was not so great. It failed to find the green. But in true Dustin Johnson style, he pulled out his putter and shot. The putt was a fantastic one, dropping straight into the hole and earning a smile from the golfer himself.

Dustin Johnson in contention to win at LIV Golf Andalucia event

While Johnson did go on to bogey the final hole, he ended up with a score of par 70, which is quite good considering the rough day that he had. He currently sits five shots back of leader Bryson DeChambeau, who shot an incredible 63 to finish off his day.

Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka currently sit second and third going into the final day of the LIV Golf Andalucia event. Dustin Johnson sits in fourth place as of now.

Johnson's third day was filled with only bogies and birdies. On the par 5 11th hole, Johnson made a birdie but followed it up with a bogey on the 13th hole. After birdieing the 16th hole, he rounded his day off with a bogey on the 18th hole.

