Watch: Emiliano Grillo invited two young fans to hit some shots as he prepared for the playoff at Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Emiliano Grillo invited two kids to hit a few balls ahead of the playoff on Sunday, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. This happened when he made a double bogey on the final hole of Day 4 and was waiting for Adam Schenk and Harry Hall to conclude their rounds.

Grillo posted a 2-under 68 on Sunday to aggregate at 8-under 272 on Sunday but it ended with a double bogey. However, he had to wait for his fate as others were yet to finish their round. Grillo didn't lose his patience and utilized this time to practice his swing on the first tee.

In the meantime, Grillo invited two young boys Peyton and Sutton onto the first tee and asked them to hit a few shots. As per him, he needed something to get the double bogey out of his mind which could cost the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy.

The two times winner on PGA Tour also had a personal reason for inviting the kids for a hit. He experienced a similar incident when he was a 7-8-year-old kid and for him, that was the greatest experience of all.

He explained as per Golf Week:

"Jose Coceres (a 59-year-old Argentine pro, who won twice on the PGA Tour in 2001) did it with me when I was 7, 8 years old, and that was the greatest experience of all, just watching him and hitting his clubs. I kind of got to do it with them, and hopefully they’ll remember that."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



In the midst of preparing for a playoff, What a momentIn the midst of preparing for a playoff, @GrilloEmiliano invited two young fans to hit some shots @CSChallengeFW What a moment ❤️In the midst of preparing for a playoff, @GrilloEmiliano invited two young fans to hit some shots @CSChallengeFW. https://t.co/naBLusQyyj

As for boys, it was a moment to remember. The boys were quoted saying in the video shared by PGA Tour:

"That was probably like the best thing ever. One day I’ll be like that and be on the PGA Tour."

One of them asked Grillo for a hug, which he gladly obliged.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



gave Peyton and Sutton the experience of a lifetime while he was preparing for a playoff This is everything 🥹 @GrilloEmiliano gave Peyton and Sutton the experience of a lifetime while he was preparing for a playoff @CSChallengeFW This is everything 🥹@GrilloEmiliano gave Peyton and Sutton the experience of a lifetime while he was preparing for a playoff @CSChallengeFW. https://t.co/SYLBfOiZfU

Later, the 30-year-old Argentinian went on to lift the Colonial trophy as he beat Schenk in a playoff. He asked Peyton and Sutton to come inside the clubhouse and gave both of them a cap and an autographed glove to the one who won the rock-paper-scissor.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



invited Peyton and Sutton to the locker room after sharing a moment with them on the course A day they'll never forget @GrilloEmiliano invited Peyton and Sutton to the locker room after sharing a moment with them on the course @CSChallengeFW A day they'll never forget ❤️@GrilloEmiliano invited Peyton and Sutton to the locker room after sharing a moment with them on the course @CSChallengeFW. https://t.co/NQ0dUvMiwB

Where will Emiliano Grillo play next?

Emiliano Grillo puts on the winner's jacket after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff

Emiliano Grillo will now compete at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament that will take place from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club located in Dublin, Ohio. Muirfield Village Golf Club is designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The purse size for the 2023 Memorial Tournament is $20 million given it is one of the designated events of the Tour. 16 of the World's top 20 golfers will tee off on Thursday. Each of the top 5 golfers (Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele) is listed in the field of 120 players.

Emiliano Grillo has been in good touch for the last couple of months. In the last five starts, he has made three top-10 finishes including a win at Charles Schwab Challenge. The 2023 PGA Championship was the only event he failed to make a cut.

Poll : 0 votes