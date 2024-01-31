Watch: English soccer captain Harry Kane hits a stunning near hole-in-one with an amazing trick shot

Harry Kane once again proved that he could do anything in sports, be it on the football pitch or the golf course. Recently, he ventured into virtual golf games, impressively hitting an almost hole-in-one shot at the St. Andrew's Golf Club.

Facing the golf challenge, the 30-year-old demonstrated impressive skill on his first attempt. Kane was initially shown the task on a smartphone which he successfully replicated by tossing the club in the air and volleying the ball with the driver.

Sky Sports Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared Harry Kane’s incredible shot:

Upon completing the task on the golf simulator, Kane was visibly thrilled with his accomplishment.

For the uninitiated, Harry Kane is a scratch golfer who hits fantastic fairway shots.

A look into Harry Kane’s love for golf

Harry Kane has had a long career in football. He has received numerous accolades and currently plays as a striker for Bayern Munich while also captaining the England national football team.

However, the skilled sportsman also harbors a strong passion for golf and is often seen playing the sport during his off-season. His fascination with golf began around the age of 16.

Kane became a big fan of golf after being inspired by Tiger Woods. He even had the honor of playing four holes alongside the 82-time PGA Tour winner in the Bahamas in 2017.

Harry Kane has also participated in various Pro-Am competitions. In 2020, at the Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion, Kane took on Tommy Fleetwood as they played a mini three-hole contest.

Kane recently secured a deal with Reflo, a sustainable performance wear manufacturer. He not only invested in the firm but also became a brand ambassador for Reflo.

This means the footballer would be donning the outfits from the brand while he performs his golf shots on the greens, either as a recreational activity or when competing in the Pro-Am tournament.

The British apparel brand has the mission of making the best eco-friendly sportswear in the market. Harry Kane appreciated the brand’s fit. He said (via Golf Monthly):

“After my first Icons Series event, I remember how much I liked the fit and the feel of the Reflo golf apparel. Some golf gear just fits well and feels good on you which was exactly how Reflo felt to me."

He added:

"I like to have the best to help gain performance percentages here and there, even in my hobbies like golf.”