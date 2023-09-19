Watch: Episode 1 of the PGA Tour’s ‘The Turn,’ a series following players through the FedEx Cup Fall now out

The PGA Tour released the first episode of the docu-series 'The Turn' on Monday, September 18, the day after the conclusion of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, the first of the seven fall events.

'The Turn' is a documentary series covering the players throughout the PGA Tour's 2023 Fall Season as they try to get into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to secure their cards for the 2024 season and earn an exemption in signature events.

The first episode of The Turn features the four players Wesley Bryan, Ryan Palmer, Harrison Endycott, and Austin Eckroat, all outside the top 70 trying to improve their standings in the fall events.

The video begins with all four golfers motivating themselves ahead of the fall season.

"I earned myself in this position and got to claw back out of it," said Bryan, 187th in the FedEx Cup standings.

While Endycott, 129th in the standings, said he was hungry for the new opportunity, Eckroat, who missed the Playoffs just by four places, was determined to stay on Tour.

Veteran Ryan Palmer finished 154th in the standings this year. He said that he had put the work in, and now it was time to take care of the business.

"I still wake up every day living this dream," he continued. "I've been over 20 years. It's hard to put into words what it means and the work I put into it. I love to do it still, I mean, it still drives me. I still love going to practice at home. I love playing out here. I love being amongst the big competitors that this [PGA Tour] brings."

The documentary series further covers the various emotions of the four professionals during the first round. After the first day, while Eckroat and Endycott were just at the projected cutline, Palmer trailed by one stroke, and Brian was behind by three strokes.

Endycott holed three birdies and one bogey in Thursday's round, and he seemed happy with his performance.

"18 straight pars last year on my Thursday," he said. " So, we're improving."

Eckroat played a bogey-free round, but he seemed worried throughout the day as he felt he could do much better. However, he was cheered up by his girlfriend after the round.

The second day of the Fortinet Championship brought more emotions from the four golfers as they approached the end of the round. While the other three golfers shot in the 70s, Brian was in great form on the second day. On the first four holes, he was at 5-under with the help of three birdies and an eagle.

Unfortunately, the round didn't end as expected, and Brian hit a tree on the final hole, ending up with a bogey, which cost him a chance to make the cut.

"Today was like some of the most fun I've had on the golf course," said visibly upset Brian. "And then about 10 minutes ago, some of the least fun I've had on the golf course. So, anyway. It's an array of emotions. It sucks."

The first episode is exciting and brilliantly captures the competitiveness, excitement, and disappointment of the players. Fans can expect a lot more in the upcoming episodes of the docu-series.

Here's the first episode of the PGA Tour's The Turn:

When is the next PGA Tour's FedEx fall event?

The next event on the PGA Tour's FedEx fall season will take place a week after the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The Sanderson Farms Championship will take place from October 5 to October 8 at The Country Club of Jackson. Jackson, Mississippi.