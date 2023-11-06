Watch: Erik van Rooyen gets caught off-guard by the ‘really heavy’ 2023 WWT Championship trophy

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa won the 2023 WWT Championship in Mayakoba, displaying a great performance that earned him the prestigious championship.

Following the dramatic victory ceremony, Van Rooyen was taken aback by the sheer weight of the championship trophy during the ceremony.

As he held the shining trophy above his head, the delighted golfer couldn't help but chuckle as he struggled with its weight. Fans and bystanders couldn't help but giggle as Van Rooyen maneuvered the unexpectedly heavy 2023 WWT Championship trophy.

Erik van Rooyen emerged as victor at WWT Championship 2023

The WWT Championship, which took place from November 2nd to 5th, 2023, at El Cardonal in Diamante, was nothing short of spectacular. The competition had a staggering $8.2 million purse, attracting some of the world's best players.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen emerged as the undisputed champion, ending with an astounding score of -27 in a demonstration of great skill and persistent commitment. His solid performance throughout the event resulted in a total score of 261, including rounds of 68, 64, 66, and a remarkable 63 on the last day. This exceptional achievement earned Van Rooyen a well-deserved $1,476,000 reward.

Not far behind came Matt Kuchar of the United States and Camilo Villegas of Colombia, who tied for second place with scores of -25, demonstrating the tough competition and great level of play displayed throughout the event. Their outstanding accomplishments earned them a prize of $729,800 each.

Leaderboard at WWT Championship

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

1. Erik van Rooyen: -27

T2. Matt Kuchar: -25

T2. Camilo Villegas: -25

4. Justin Suh: -24

T5. Andrew Putnam: -22

T5. Ryan Palmer: -22

T7. Chesson Hadley: -21

T7. Mackenzie Hughes: -21

9. Carson Young: -20

T10. Austin Cook: -19

T10. Akshay Bhatia: -19

T10. Ludvig Åberg: -19

T10. Nate Lashley: -19

T10. Sam Ryder: -19

T15. Martin Trainer: -18

T15. Beau Hossler: -18

T15. Taylor Pendrith: -18

T15. Davis Thompson: -18

T15. Doug Ghim: -18

T15. Patton Kizzire: -18

T15. Kramer Hickok: -18

T15. Will Gordon: -18

T23. Austin Smotherman: -17

T23. Nick Hardy: -17

T23. Justin Lower: -17

T23. Ben Griffin: -17

T23. Austin Eckroat: -17

T23. Adam Long: -17

T23. Scott Piercy: -17

T23. Michael Kim: -17