Watch: European Ryder Cup fans' unforgettable celebration after dominating team USA in foursomes in 2018           

A fan account called Flushing It Golf recently released a video of the 2018 European Ryder Cup squad with their supporters cheering on their team's victory in the afternoon foursomes on home grounds.

The European team's four pairings trounced the USA team on the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup to take an incredible lead in the match.

In the video shared by the golf fan account, fans were dancing and celebrating the European team lead saying:

"Europe's on fire, USA are terrified."

Expand Tweet

People jumped into the comments section of the post to cheer for the European team as again the Ryder Cup returns to their home soil. One user wrote:

"Lol, love it! Go Europe!!"

Expand Tweet

"LETS GO EUROPE!!!!!!!" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that the US Ryder Cup team will be looking forward to defeating the European team on their home course for the first time in 30 years.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament was last held in 2021, when Team USA clinched the trophy and prior to that European team won the tournament.

However, Team USA failed to defeat the European team in their home course in the last three decades.

2018 Ryder Cup results

The 2018 Ryder Cup was held in France from September 28 to September 30 at Le Golf National's Albatros Course in Guyancourt. On each of the three days, the European team dominated the golf course.

Despite a shaky start in the morning matches on Friday, they improved in the afternoon foursome. The European team continued to dominate the four-ball competition the following day by winning three of their four games, followed by a tie session in the afternoon.

Here are the 2018 Ryder Cup results:

Day 1

Fourballs

Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka, USA, def. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm, Europe

Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, def. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, USA, def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1-up

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, Europe def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed, 3 and 1

Foursomes

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, 3 and 2

Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, USA, 4 and 2

Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson/Bryson DeChambeau, USA, 5 and 4

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, USA, 5 and 4

Day 2

Fourballs

Sergio Garcia/Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka, USA, 2 and 1

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, 3 and 2

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed, USA, 4 and 3

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, USA, def. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1

Foursomes

Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1

Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson, USA, def. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2

Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau, USA, 5 and 4

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, USA, def. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3

Day 3

Singles

Justin Thomas, USA, def. Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1-up

Paul Casey, Europe, halved with Brooks Koepka, USA

Webb Simpson, USA, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 3 and 2

Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Tiger Woods, USA, 2 and 1

Tony Finau, USA, def. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, 6 and 4

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, USA, 2-up

Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, def. Jordan Spieth, USA, 5 and 4

Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, USA, 2 and 1

Francesco Molinari, Europe, def. Phil Mickelson, USA, 4 and 2

Patrick Reed, USA, def. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 3 and 2

Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Bubba Watson, USA, 5 and 4

Alex Noren, Europe, def. Bryson DeChambeau, USA, 1-up