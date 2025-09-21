Watch: European Ryder Cup team members having lunch before playing at the Friars Head

The European Ryder Cup team members enjoyed a time away from the greens together. The biennial tournament is just around the corner, and both the US and European teams have begun with practices and are looking forward to the tournament.Ahead of the biennial event, golf commentator Red Harrington shared a TikTok video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, giving a glimpse of the European Ryder Cup players enjoying their time together.The video included the DP World Tour golfers like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, and the team's assistant captain, Jose Maria. Sharing the clip, Harrington wrote:&quot;Several members of Team Europe enjoying lunch before a round at Friars Head. Rahm, Tyrrell, Shane, Rory, Rasmus, and assistant captain Jose Maria.&quot;Eleven of the European Ryder Cup team players have played at the BMW PGA Championship ahead of the big event. The tournament was held at the Wentworth Club, where Alex Noren registered a win after defeating Adrien Saddier in a playoff.Tyrrell Hatton settled in a tie for fifth place with Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ewen Ferguson, Darren Fichardt, and Si Woo Kim. Jon Rahm finished in a tie for 13th while Ludvig Åberg and Rory McIlroy settled in T20. Shane Lowry settled in a tie for 46th place alongside Tommy Fleetwood and others. Meanwhile, Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut.Rory McIlroy opens up about Ryder Cup preparationRory McIlroy has topped the European Team Ryder Cup standings and automatically qualified for the biennial tournament. He had been impressive with his game this season, both on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.In the post-round press conference of the BMW PGA Championship, he opened up about the European team's practice for the Ryder Cup. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;We're getting ready to go on this practise trip tonight to New York. Yeah, it's sort of -- there's been a lot of talk and a lot of chat and a lot of thinking about the Ryder Cup. But you still want to play well this week. I saw glimpse of that.&quot;There was a lot of birdies and eagles and just a few too many bogeys and double-bogeys to have a chance to win but overall, happy with the week and obviously very excited for what's to come in a couple weeks' time,&quot; he added.The Europe Team won the Ryder Cup in 2023 at home and would be looking forward to continuing their streak in 2025 as well, on foreign land. However, in the last five editions, the US team has not lost a tournament on its home soil and is gearing up to continue the streak this year as well. The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place from September 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.