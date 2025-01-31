WATCH: European Tour star Pablo Larrazabal makes a hole-in-one at the 2025 Bahrain Championship 

Pablo Larrazabal continued the trend of European stars making aces this week as he fired a hole-in-one during the second round of the 2025 Bahrain Championship. In the past 24 hours, he became the third player from the continent to make an ace.

On Friday, January 31, Pablo Larrazabal entered the Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, after shooting a 66 in the opening round. He fired a low 68 in the second round with the help of three birdies, one eagle, and a bogey.

On Day 2, he started with a par, but on the second hole, his tee shot bounded 30 feet before the pin and then made a couple of bounces before eventually going in. This was his sixth career ace on the Tour. Here's the video:

Before the veteran Spaniard, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had also made an ace on the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pablo Larrazabal slips one spot on Day 2 of the 2025 Bahrain Championship

Despite shooting an ace, Pablo Larrazabal slipped one spot after the second round of the 2025 Bahrain Championship. He carded 4-under 68 to aggregate at 10-under and finished three strokes off the lead. Callum Tarren fired 67 in the second round to take the solo lead after Friday's round.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2025 Bahrain Championship after the second round:

1. Callum Tarren: -13

T2. Andrea Pavan: -11

T2. Daniel Brown: -11

4. Pablo Larrazabal: -10

5. Tapio Pulkkanen: -9

T6. Brandon Robinson-Thompson: -8

T6. Joakim Lagergren: -8

T6. Jeong-Weon Ko: -8

T6. Francesco Laporta: -8

T6. Jorge Campillo: -8

T11. Martin Couvra: -7

T11. Nicolas Colsaerts: -7

T11. Ivan Cantero: -7

T11. Laurie Canter: -7

T15. Marcel Schneider: -6

T15. Richie Ramsay: -6

T15. Bernd Wiesberger: -6

T15. Daniel Bradbury: -6

T19. Mikael Lindberg: -5

T19. Kristoffer Reitan: -5

T19. Adrien Dumont: -5

T19. Rafael Cabrera: -5

T19. Ross Fisher: -5

T19. Jacques Kruyswijk: -5

T19. Jason Scrivener: -5

T19. Connor Syme: -5

T19. Aaron Cockerill: -5

T19. Patrick Reed: -5

T29. Corey Shaun: -4

T29. George Coetzee: -4

T29. Manuel Elvira: -4

T29. Ricardo Gouveia: -4

T29. Joost Luiten: -4

T29. Casey Jarvis: -4

T29. Andy Sullivan: -4

T29. Joseph Dean: -4

T29. Sebastian Soederberg: -4

T29. Adrian Otaegui: -4

T29. Julien Guerrier: -4

T29. Jin Zihao: -4

T29. Veer Ahlawat: -4

T29. Gavin Green: -4

T43. Wenyi Ding: -3

T43. Deon Germishuys: -3

T43. Jack Senior: -3

T43. Louis de Jager: -3

T43. Scott Jamieson: -3

T43. Romain Langasque: -3

T43. David Puig: -3

T43. Daniel Hillier: -3

