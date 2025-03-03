WATCH: Fan boo’d for shanking a 'Putt for Prizes’ timeout promotion shot at NCAA Basketball game

A Michigan Wolverines fan was booed for shaking a 'Putt for Prizes' timeout at an NCAA basketball game between Illinois and Michigan. The event was held at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday, March 2.

In the video shared by NUCLRGOLF on X, a fan, dressed in a yellow Michigan Wolverines jersey and Nike sneakers could be seen preparing to take a long putt on the basketball court. He swung the putter, however, the ball rolled forward and veered away from the intended direction, missing the target completely.

The crown groaned with some booing at the failed attempt. The Michigan fan covered his mouth and turned away after blowing his big moment. NUCLR Golf captioned the video:

"#WATCH: At today’s Illinois vs. Michigan NCAA Basketball game, this guy shanked his putt during the 'Putt for Prizes’ timeout promotion and got boo’d."

For the unversed, the "Putt for Prizes" promotion is a halftime contest at NCAA basketball games where selected fans attempt to putt a golf ball across the length of the basketball court. Several fans have won cash prizes, cars, and other prizes in the competition.

Recently a Nebraska fan, Travis Weber, won a 2025 Porsche Macan valued at $75,000 for sinking the putt while another fan from Texas Tech won AirPods Max.

Expand Tweet

When will the 2025 NCAA golf tournament be held?

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship will be held from May 23 to 28 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. The venue will be hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year.

Auburn University won the team event at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at the same course. They defeated Florida State University by a score of 3–2.

In the individual event, Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai won the event earning an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open and the 2025 Masters. He failed to make the cut at the US Open at Pinehurst but will be hoping to make the cut this year at the Masters.

Let's take a look at the past winners at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship in the team event:

2024: Auburn defeated Florida State by 3–2

Auburn defeated Florida State by 3–2 2023: Florida defeated Georgia Tech by 3–1

Florida defeated Georgia Tech by 3–1 2022: Texas defeated Arizona State by 3–2

Texas defeated Arizona State by 3–2 2021: Pepperdine defeated Oklahoma by 3–2

Pepperdine defeated Oklahoma by 3–2 2019: Stanford defeated Texas by 3–2

Stanford defeated Texas by 3–2 2018: Oklahoma State defeated Alabama by 5–0

Oklahoma State defeated Alabama by 5–0 2017: Oklahoma defeated Oregon by 3½–1½

Oklahoma defeated Oregon by 3½–1½ 2016: Oregon defeated Texas by 3–2

Oregon defeated Texas by 3–2 2015: LSU defeated Southern California by 4–1

LSU defeated Southern California by 4–1 2014: Alabama defeated Oklahoma State by 4–1

Alabama defeated Oklahoma State by 4–1 2013: Alabama defeated Illinois by 4–1

Alabama defeated Illinois by 4–1 2012: Texas defeated Alabama by 3–2

Texas defeated Alabama by 3–2 2011: Augusta State defeated Georgia by 3–2

Augusta State defeated Georgia by 3–2 2010: Augusta State defeated Oklahoma State by 3½–1½

Augusta State defeated Oklahoma State by 3½–1½ 2009: Texas A&M defeated Arkansas by 3–2

Let's take a look at the winners in the individual event:

2024: Hiroshi Tai (Georgia Tech)

Hiroshi Tai (Georgia Tech) 2023: Fred Biondi (Florida)

Fred Biondi (Florida) 2022: Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt)

Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt) 2021: Turk Pettit (Clemson)

Turk Pettit (Clemson) 2019: Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State)

Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) 2018: Broc Everett (Augusta)

Broc Everett (Augusta) 2017: Braden Thornberry (Mississippi)

Braden Thornberry (Mississippi) 2016: Aaron Wise (Oregon)

Aaron Wise (Oregon) 2015: Bryson DeChambeau (SMU)

