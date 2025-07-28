Watch: Fan helps Jon Rahm card a birdie at the 2025 LIV Golf UK

Jon Rahm had an unexpected assist during the second round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event. It came from a fan who got hit in the stomach by one of Rahm’s drives.The incident happened on the par-4 12th hole at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club. Rahm tried to drive the green, but his shot went too far left and flew towards the crowd. Despite shouts of “fore”, the ball hit a spectator in the stomach. The fan was surprised and showed some bruising later on camera, but he appeared to be okay.Rahm quickly walked over to check on him, apologized, and handed him a signed glove. The two laughed it off and shared a handshake.The ball had stopped in a good spot thanks to the deflection, and Rahm managed to get up and down from the rough to make a birdie. LIV Golf shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:&quot;This was a painful birdie 😅&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRahm went on to finish the round with six birdies and ended the event T5 at 10-under. It was a strong showing after his T34 finish at The Open Championship earlier this month.Interestingly, this fan interaction was much more positive than one Rahm experienced just a week earlier at The Open. During the first round at Royal Portrush, Rahm was visibly annoyed after a spectator whistled during his backswing on the par-4 10th hole. He went on to bogey that hole and the next one.Despite the highs and lows, Rahm made the cut in all four Majors this season. He finished T14 at the Masters, T8 at the PGA Championship, T7 at the U.S. Open, and T34 at The Open.In LIV Golf, Jon Rahm has now played 11 events this season. His best result so far came at LIV Golf Andalucía, where he finished second. He’s still in search of his first win for the season.Jon Rahm reveals his Mount Rushmore of golf legendsJon Rahm opened up about the four golfers he considers the greatest of all time. In an interview with Sports Bible, the Spaniard named Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, and his personal hero, Seve Ballesteros, as his Mount Rushmore.Jon Rahm explained his choices by calling Woods and Nicklaus “the two greatest champions that golf has ever seen”, comparing the debate between them to the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi argument. He then picked Ben Hogan for what he achieved in the 1950s, especially after surviving a near-fatal car crash and returning to win major titles.The fourth spot, though, was personal. Rahm chose fellow Spaniard Ballesteros, saying:&quot;This is my personal hero, so I'm going to have to say Seve Ballesteros, I think. How he changed the golf landscape in Spain and Europe is quite special. Very few players have ever been able to play like him. Very few players had his charisma,&quot; Rahm said.He added, &quot;He was the first European to win the Masters. He was able to accomplish some things from just being a farmer who sadly never played golf to becoming one of the best ever, including to be number one in the world. If it wasn't for him, I certainly wouldn't be here. So I owe him, not everything, but a lot. So he has to be on my top four.&quot;Before joining LIV Golf, Jon Rahm had an impressive run on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 2016 and played 158 events, winning 11 titles and finishing runner-up 10 times. He currently sits at No. 71 in the Official World Golf Ranking.