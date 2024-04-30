Watch: Fan makes epic beer cup catch during celebrations at LIV Golf Adelaide’s watering hole

LIV Golf events strive to be a little different for fans than the typical golf tournament. Where many golf outings are laid back and reserved, LIV tournaments are not. They want fans to have a good time and get into things, and the result is similar to a crowd at a football or basketball game. One viral moment from the latest tournament looked like it would have been right at home at a baseball game.

While some fans were creating a cup snake, which involves putting all empty beer cups together to make a very long line of cups (and this one was pretty lengthy), at LIV Golf Adelaide's watering hole in late April, one fan made an impressive catch of his own with a beer cup.

Two beer cups seemed to come out of nowhere, stacked together. They flew into the frame as spectators watched one fan stretch out his hand at the last second to make an epic grab. Some of the beer jumped out, but there was still enough for them to take a celebratory drink after making the highlight reel catch. Check it out below:

Most of the fans surrounding the catch applauded and cheered, but the fan who made the catch remained cool, making for an even better moment that everyone there won't soon forget.

Cameron Smith makes bold claim on LIV Golf Adelaide

Cameron Smith has admitted that he, as an Australian, is biased toward getting to play in his home country, something he didn't get the chance to do when he was with the PGA Tour. Nevertheless, he believes LIV Golf Adelaide is second to none.

Cam Smith opened up on LIV Golf Adelaide

Via Mirror, the Aussie said:

"This week has far exceeded my vision for what was ahead. I think I always knew internally that Australia would really embrace LIV with the culture, with the music, with the entertainment, everything that goes on around it. I always felt like this was the place where it was going to make it big, and how it's been the last couple of years has been just insane."

Smith won the Open Championship in 2022 and has played in the biggest tournaments golf has, including Majors and the Players Championship (which he also won). Yet, Adelaide reigns supreme in his mind:

"Last year I said, I'm biased, this is the best tournament I've ever played. I think this year it's done it again. It's so cool. We just don't get to experience this. And being the home team makes it so much more special. What these guys have done this week even makes it better again. Yeah, it's really cool."

This came after he and his team, Rippers GC, won the team event in Adelaide. Smith himself placed T14 with a -13 showing. Thanks to stellar outings from other Australians Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Lucas Herbert (all of whom finished above Smith), the team took home the $3 million prize for winning the team event.