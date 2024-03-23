Watch: Fan says ‘I could do that’ to John Daly’s wild shot at the Champions Tour event

John Daly had a disappointing outing in the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic as he carded a 3-over 74. During his round, he mishit one tee shot, which was recorded by one of the fans along with his hilarious reaction.
On the first day at the Newport Beach Country Club, one of Daly's tee shots failed to get the proper launch and distance and veered to the left side. While the shot was disappointing, one of the fans' reactions made the clip hilarious.
"I can do that," one fan yelled after the veteran golfer shanked the shot.
Daly had a forgettable day at the office before he made a little recovery in the end. He made two double bogeys and three bogeys in the first ten holes. If it were not for the four birdies in the last seven holes, he would have finished way worse.
When will John Daly tee off at the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic on Saturday?
John Daly is grouped with Boo Weekley and Tom Lehman for the second round of the Hoag Classic. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole at 11:05 am PDT. Daly is currently placed at T72, 12 strokes behind the leader, Thongchai Jaidee.
Here are the complete tee time details for the Hoag Classic (All times PDT):
Tee 1:
- 9:25 am: Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, and Michael Wright
- 9:35 am: Vijay Singh, Brett Quigley, and Marco Dawson
- 9:45 am: José María Olazábal, Paul Stankowski, Shane Bertsch
- 9:55 am: Chris DiMarco, Scott McCarron, and Tom Pernice Jr.
- 10:05 am: K.J. Choi, Todd Fischer, Tim O'Neal
- 10:15 am: Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly, Doug Barron
- 10:25 am: Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke, and Billy Andrade
- 10:35 am: Kirk Triplett, Tim Petrovic, and Y.E. Yang
- 10:45 am: Steve Stricker, Kent Jones, and David Bransdon
- 10:55 am: Heath Slocum, Stephen Ames, and Retief Goosen
- 11:05 am: Alex Cejka, Scott Verplank, Billy Mayfair
- 11:15 am: Miguel Angel Jiménez, Bob Estes, and Woody Austin
- 11:25 am: Thongchai Jaidee, Paul Broadhurst, Padraig Harrington
Tee 10:
- 9:25 am: Harry Rudolph, Mark Hensby, and Gene Sauers
- 9:35 am: Ken Tanigawa, David Frost, and Richard Green
- 9:45 am: Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi, and Steve Flesch
- 9:55 am: Ernie Els, Rocco Mediate, Kevin Sutherland
- 10:05 am: Brian Gay, Justin Leonard, and Corey Pavin
- 10:15 am: Mike Weir, Mark O'Meara, and Rob Labritz
- 10:25 am: Jay Haas, Joe Durant, and Steve Allan
- 10:35 am: John Senden, Greg Chalmers, and Lee Janzen
- 10:45 am: Ricardo Gonzalez, David Toms, Steven Alker
- 10:55 am: Scott Parel, Mario Tiziani, Tim Herron
- 11:05 am: Boo Weekley, Tom Lehman, and John Daly
- 11:15 am: Fred Funk, Jeff Maggert, and Ken Duke
- 11:25 am: David Duval, Stuart Appleby, and Mark Calcavecchia