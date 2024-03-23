Watch: Fan says ‘I could do that’ to John Daly’s wild shot at the Champions Tour event

John Daly had a disappointing outing in the first round of the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic as he carded a 3-over 74. During his round, he mishit one tee shot, which was recorded by one of the fans along with his hilarious reaction.

On the first day at the Newport Beach Country Club, one of Daly's tee shots failed to get the proper launch and distance and veered to the left side. While the shot was disappointing, one of the fans' reactions made the clip hilarious.

"I can do that," one fan yelled after the veteran golfer shanked the shot.

Daly had a forgettable day at the office before he made a little recovery in the end. He made two double bogeys and three bogeys in the first ten holes. If it were not for the four birdies in the last seven holes, he would have finished way worse.

When will John Daly tee off at the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic on Saturday?

John Daly is grouped with Boo Weekley and Tom Lehman for the second round of the Hoag Classic. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole at 11:05 am PDT. Daly is currently placed at T72, 12 strokes behind the leader, Thongchai Jaidee.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Hoag Classic (All times PDT):

Tee 1:

9:25 am: Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, and Michael Wright

Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, and Michael Wright 9:35 am: Vijay Singh, Brett Quigley, and Marco Dawson

Vijay Singh, Brett Quigley, and Marco Dawson 9:45 am: José María Olazábal, Paul Stankowski, Shane Bertsch

José María Olazábal, Paul Stankowski, Shane Bertsch 9:55 am: Chris DiMarco, Scott McCarron, and Tom Pernice Jr.

Chris DiMarco, Scott McCarron, and Tom Pernice Jr. 10:05 am: K.J. Choi, Todd Fischer, Tim O'Neal

K.J. Choi, Todd Fischer, Tim O'Neal 10:15 am: Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly, Doug Barron

Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly, Doug Barron 10:25 am: Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke, and Billy Andrade

Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke, and Billy Andrade 10:35 am: Kirk Triplett, Tim Petrovic, and Y.E. Yang

Kirk Triplett, Tim Petrovic, and Y.E. Yang 10:45 am: Steve Stricker, Kent Jones, and David Bransdon

Steve Stricker, Kent Jones, and David Bransdon 10:55 am: Heath Slocum, Stephen Ames, and Retief Goosen

Heath Slocum, Stephen Ames, and Retief Goosen 11:05 am: Alex Cejka, Scott Verplank, Billy Mayfair

Alex Cejka, Scott Verplank, Billy Mayfair 11:15 am: Miguel Angel Jiménez, Bob Estes, and Woody Austin

Miguel Angel Jiménez, Bob Estes, and Woody Austin 11:25 am: Thongchai Jaidee, Paul Broadhurst, Padraig Harrington

Tee 10:

9:25 am: Harry Rudolph, Mark Hensby, and Gene Sauers

Harry Rudolph, Mark Hensby, and Gene Sauers 9:35 am: Ken Tanigawa, David Frost, and Richard Green

Ken Tanigawa, David Frost, and Richard Green 9:45 am: Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi, and Steve Flesch

Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi, and Steve Flesch 9:55 am: Ernie Els, Rocco Mediate, Kevin Sutherland

Ernie Els, Rocco Mediate, Kevin Sutherland 10:05 am: Brian Gay, Justin Leonard, and Corey Pavin

Brian Gay, Justin Leonard, and Corey Pavin 10:15 am: Mike Weir, Mark O'Meara, and Rob Labritz

Mike Weir, Mark O'Meara, and Rob Labritz 10:25 am: Jay Haas, Joe Durant, and Steve Allan

Jay Haas, Joe Durant, and Steve Allan 10:35 am: John Senden, Greg Chalmers, and Lee Janzen

John Senden, Greg Chalmers, and Lee Janzen 10:45 am: Ricardo Gonzalez, David Toms, Steven Alker

Ricardo Gonzalez, David Toms, Steven Alker 10:55 am: Scott Parel, Mario Tiziani, Tim Herron

Scott Parel, Mario Tiziani, Tim Herron 11:05 am: Boo Weekley, Tom Lehman, and John Daly

Boo Weekley, Tom Lehman, and John Daly 11:15 am: Fred Funk, Jeff Maggert, and Ken Duke

Fred Funk, Jeff Maggert, and Ken Duke 11:25 am: David Duval, Stuart Appleby, and Mark Calcavecchia