Watch: Fans give European Ryder Cup stars a big welcome ahead of the team dinner in Rome

The European Ryder Cup star golfers were seen walking down Rome's famous Spanish Steps on Wednesday, September 27. Captain Luke Donald, accompanied by his wife Diane Antonopoulos, led the star-studded rally for the team dinner.

The Ryder Cup Europe shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). At the start of the video, Rory McIlroy was seen walking with wife Erica Stoll. Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy Honner were seen walking behind them and were followed by Tyrrell Hatton and his wife Emily Braisher.

Watch the video clip here:

Expand Tweet

Tommy Fleetwood, who was walking alongside wife Clare Fleetwood, was seen giving a fist pump to a fan. Captain Luke Donald was also seen with his wife Diane Antonopoulos.

When and where will the 2023 Ryder Cup be played? Exploring captains and team details

The 44th edition of the prestigious men's biennial event commences on Friday, September 29. The venue finalized for the mega event is Rome's famous Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will have a similar structure to previous editions. The tournament will be played for three days, with both the United States and European teams fighting for 28 points.

The first day of the event will see four foursome matches in the morning, followed by four fourball matches in the afternoon. The same number of matches and format will be followed on Day 2 as well.

The final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup will be 12 singles matches, following which the team with the most points will be announced as the winner.

Earlier on September 4, European team captain Luke Donald announced the 12 players selected for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup matches. Here are their names and selection criteria:

Rory McIlroy (European Point List)

Jon Rahm (European Point List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Point List)

Viktor Hovland (World Point List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Point List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

The United States captain Zach Johnson announced his 12-man squad on August 29 at the PGA of America headquarters. Below are the names and qualification criteria following which the golfers are selected:

Scottie Scheffler (Automatic Qualification)

Brian Harman (Automatic Qualification)

Wyndham Clark (Automatic Qualification)

Patrick Cantlay (Automatic Qualification)

Max Homa (Automatic Qualification)

Xander Schauffele (Automatic Qualification)

Sam Burns (Captain's Pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's Pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's Pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's Pick)

The United States is heading into the 2023 Ryder Cup as the defending champions. They will need just 14 points to retain their trophy until the next edition and 14.5 points to register an outright win over the Europeans.