Fans went wild after Patrick Reed aced the famous watering hole at the LIV Golf Adelaide event. This week, the Saudi-backed league's players teed off in Adelaide for their second tournament of the season.

The tournament started with its first round on February 14, and during the opening round on the Par 3 12th hole, Reed went on to make an amazing ace on the hole. Fans erupted in celebration after the ace and showered Reed with plastic beer cups in support of the American. The former Masters winner also celebrated the amazing shot with his teammates and caddie.

The watering hole of the Grange Golf Club has been the party hole for the LIV golfers. Fans celebrated the ace of Chase Koepka in 2023, and a similar celebration was seen this week. It was second hole-in-one on the watering hole so far in the series

A look into Patrick Reed's performance at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

Reed started his campaign at the ongoing LIV Golf event in Adelaide on the 11th hole. However, he had a tough start as he made a bogey on the par 4. But following that, he was pretty impressive on the 12th hole, making an eagle. However, he again struggled with his game and made another bogey on the 16th.

At the time of writing, Patrick Reed has played seven holes in the opening round and is tied for 13th place. Meanwhile, Andy Ogletree and Carlos Ortiz are tied for the lead at 3-under.

Prior to this week's event, Patrick Reed last played in the season-opening tournament in Riyadh last week. He struggled, however, and after three rounds, was tied for 44th place.

He started in Riyadh with a solid 3-under round but then struggled in the second round, carding a 2-over, followed by a 1-under in the third round. Following his season-opening event, Reed had a good start to the second tournament of the season in Adelaide.

In 2024, Patrick Reed had a decent outing at the LIV Golf Adelaide. Last season, he started the campaign in Australia with a solid round of 5-under and then played a second round of 6-under. Finally, with an even-par round on the third day, he was tied for 22nd place.

