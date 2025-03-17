WATCH: Fans storm the 15th green at The Players 2025, click photos before leaders arrive

Fans stormed the 15th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the final round of The Players Championship before the leaders could play on the hole. Golf journalist Jamie Kennedy shared a video on his X account of some fans clicking selfies on the greens.

The Players Championship, which started with its first round on Thursday, March 13, held its finale on Sunday, March 16. Sharing the video of fans, Kennedy wrote:

"Meanwhile…On the 15th green (which the leaders haven’t played yet), fans are taking selfies on the green and with the flag."

The final round of The Players witnessed a four-hour delay because of the foul weather. However, all the players had completed their game, and Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun ended up settling in a tie for first place.

To determine the winner of the competition, there has to be a playoff between the two, which was postponed to Monday as play on Sunday was suspended due to darkness.

The game will resume at 9 a.m. ET on March 17, with McIlroy and Spaun playing in a three-hole aggregate playoff, which will start on the 16th. Initially, the playoff will take place on the 16th, 17th, and 18th, but if needed, there will be a sudden-death playoff starting on the 17th.

A quick recap of the final round of The Players Championship 2025

JJ Spaun took the lead in the game after the third round, and after playing the finale at 72, he managed to extend his lead. Rory McIlroy was also impressive in his game; he played a round of 68 to match the score for the lead. He jumped four spots on the leaderboard and tied for the lead in a two-way tie with Spaun.

Meanwhile, Tom Hoge carded 66 on Sunday and jumped 19 spots to settle in third place at 19-under in a three-way tie with Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover.

Here is the leaderboard of The Players 2025 after the fourth round:

T1 Rory McIlroy -12

T1 J.J. Spaun -12

T3 Tom Hoge -10

T3 Akshay Bhatia -10

T3 Lucas Glover -10

T6 Danny Walker -9

T6 Corey Conners -9

T6 Bud Cauley -9

9 Robert MacIntyre -8

T10 Collin Morikawa -7

T10 Davis Thompson -7

T12 Jake Knapp -6

T12 Patrick Cantlay -6

T14 Aaron Rai -5

T14 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T14 Denny McCarthy -5

T14 Sam Ryder -5

T14 Sepp Straka -5

T14 Alex Smalley -5

T20 Keegan Bradley -4

T20 Ryan Fox -4

T20 Joe Highsmith -4

T20 Matt McCarty -4

T20 Daniel Berger -4

T20 Shane Lowry -4

T20 Scottie Scheffler -4

T20 Min Woo Lee -4

T20 Max McGreevy -4

T20 Stephan Jaeger -4

T30 Harris English -3

T30 Will Zalatoris -3

T30 Russell Henley -3

T33 Justin Thomas -2

T33 Taylor Moore -2

T33 J.T. Poston -2

T33 Rico Hoey -2

T33 Kurt Kitayama -2

T38 Davis Riley -1

T38 Justin Lower -1

T38 Taylor Pendrith -1

T38 Si Woo Kim -1

T42 Jesper Svensson E

T42 Mac Meissner E

T42 Matt Kuchar E

T42 Billy Horschel E

T42 Tom Kim E

T42 Hayden Springer E

T42 Chris Kirk E

T42 Ryan Gerard E

T50 Jacob Bridgeman +1

T50 Beau Hossler +1

T52 Sahith Theegala +2

T52 Byeong Hun An +2

T54 Joel Dahmen +3

T54 Camilo Villegas +3

T54 Matthieu Pavon +3

T54 Carson Young +3

T54 Charley Hoffman +3

59 Jordan Spieth +4

60 Jhonattan Vegas +5

T61 Austin Eckroat +6

T61 Will Chandler +6

T61 Chandler Phillips +6

T61 Sungjae Im +6

T61 Trey Mullinax +6

T61 Cameron Young +6

67 Emiliano Grillo +7

68 Isaiah Salinda +8

T69 C.T. Pan +9

T69 Sami Valimaki +9

71 Rickie Fowler +12

72 Xander Schauffele +13

