WATCH: Fans at Travelers Championship taunt handcuffed climate activists as they get escorted after disrupting play

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at the 2024 Travelers Championship despite the venue, TPC River Highlands, being hit by protesters. Climate activists took to the Travelers Championship and the KLM Open this week to disrupt proceedings.

The final leaders group of the 2024 Travelers Championship, comprised of Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Kim, were on the 18th hole of TPC River Highlands ready to make their final putts for the tournament.

This is when the 'Just Stop Oil' protesters came onto the green and sprayed the area in paint and lit up smoke bombs while wearing shirts that said 'No Golf on a Dead Planet'. A video emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the Connecticut police arriving on the scene. They handcuffed the climate activists as the spectators were heard chanting 'USA'.

Trending

Here's a look into the scene at TPC River Highlands:

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler 2024 PGA Tour Signature events recap

Scottie Scheffler emerged at the top of the 70-player field at the 2024 Travelers Championship that was played at TPC River Highlands from June 20 to 23 this week. The World No. 1 has played in a total of seven out of eight of the PGA Tour's Signature Events.

Scheffler missed the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship due to the birth of his first son with his wife, Meredith Scheffler. With a score of 22 under par this week, Scottie Scheffler takes home a massive cheque worth $3.6 million.

However, the 2024 Travelers Championship is not the only Signature Event that he has dominated. Here's a look into Scottie Scheffler's finishes and earnings from the PGA Tour's Signature Events this year.

The Sentry - $690,500 (tied for 5th place)

AT&T Pebble Beach - $642,500 (tied for 6th place)

Genesis Invitational - $455,000 (tied for 10th place)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - $4,000,000 (1st place)

RBC Heritage - $3,600,000 (1st place)

The Memorial Tournament - $4,000,000 (1st place)

Travelers Championship - $3,600,000 (1st place)

Scottie Scheffler has earned a total of a whopping $16,988,000 solely off finishes at the PGA Tour's Signature Events this year.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner has earned a total of $70,262,087 in earnings throughout his four years on the professional tour. In the 2024 season, Scheffler has made an astounding $27,696,858 in earnings off six wins, two runner-up finishes, 13 top ten finishes, and 14 top 25 finishes in 15 events played.

The 2024 Travelers Championship winner has made more than half of his season earnings via finishes on the Signature Events. Fresh off his victory this week, Scottie Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup Rankings and the PGA Tour's Official Money List with 5,768 points and $27,696,858 earned, respectively.