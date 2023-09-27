WATCH: Ferrari F1 star hits an absolute peach of a shot in the ongoing Ryder Cup All-Star match

Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz hit a brilliant shot from the rough at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, leading the ball to land just a few feet away from the hole. He has currently teamed up with Paralympic golfer Tommaso Perrino, taking on Novak Djokovic and Kipp Popert at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The 29-year-old F1 star's tee shot landed in the rough on the slope, just in front of the spectators. The approach shot from there is not an easy task for a professional golfer, let alone someone who doesn't play the game regularly.

Sainz was calm while thinking about his strategy. He took his time and played a couple of mock shots before hitting the ball with full flow. To everyone's surprise, the ball covered a good distance to just land on the putting green, just around four feet away from the hole.

"Magnificent shot from the racing driver," said the commentator.

While this is the first time Sainz is playing golf at such an exhibition event, he is often seen playing the game when he is not on the racing track. A couple of years ago, he claimed that he was significantly better than fellow F1 racer Lando Norris at golf.

He said:

"We managed to play a couple of rounds of golf, and I must say Lando had the pleasure to witness one of the best rounds of golf he’s ever seen as a golfer, thanks to my five over [par] with five birdies round. I managed to beat him by a mile."

Besides Sainz, sports superstars such as Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale are also playing in the celebrity all-star match. The other names include former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, former soccer star Andriy Shevchenko, and Italian professional surfer Leonardo Fioravanti.

Actress Kathryn Newton and Garrett Hilbert from Dude Perfect are also featured at the Wednesday event.

How has Ferrari star Carlos Sainz performed in the current F1 season?

The 29-year-old racer has made two podium finishes this year; both was in the last three races. He finished third in Italy but secured a win in Singapore, which ended Red Bull's streak of fifteen consecutive wins.

The Ferrari F1 driver has won two races in his career so far. Besides the Singapore Grand Prix, his first win came at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Below are Sainz's positions in all the Grand Prix that took place this year

Bahrain: 4

Saudi Arabia: 6

Australia: 12

Azerbaijan: 5

Miami: 5

Monaco: 8

Spain: 5

Canada: 5

Austria: 6

Great Britain: 10

Hungary: 8

Belgium: DNF

Netherlands: 5

Italy: 3

Singapore: 1

Japan: 6

Here are the drivers' standings for the 2023 season:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing Honda Rbpt): 400 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing Honda Rbpt): 223 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 190 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes): 174 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 150 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 135 Lando Norris (Mclaren Mercedes): 115 George Russell (Mercedes): 115 Oscar Piastri (Mclaren Mercedes): 57 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes): 47