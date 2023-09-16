Watch: Fortinet Championship challenger Bae Sang-moon has his dog accompanying him at Silverado

Bae Sang-moon had a special visitor during his second round at the Fortinet Championship as he raced to the second position after 36 holes. The Korean golfer was accompanied by his dog, Latte, at Silverado.

Sang-moon carded a 6-under 66 on Friday, September 15, to finish at 11-under after 36 holes. He is placed second, just one stroke behind the lead halfway through the round.

The PGA Tour shared a video in which a 37-year-old Korean golfer was seen carrying his dog and giving a brief reaction to the camera before walking away.

Expand Tweet

Sangmoon is a passionate dog lover, which is quite visible on his social media profile. The golfer has numerous photographs of dogs on his Instagram account and even maintains a dedicated highlight for his dog, Latte, where he regularly shares its recent photographs.

Sang-moon's second round 66 consisted of seven birdies and two bogeys. Fellow Korean Kim Seong-hyeon held the top spot after shooting a 67 on Friday. Teeing off from the tenth hole, he made six birdies in the second round, and the lone bogey came on par 4, hole 13.

Seong-Hyeon was joined by Sahith Theegala, who posted a low 64 to jump 12 spots to the top. His second round consisted of seven birdies and an Eagle.

When will Bae Sang-moon resume playing at the Fortinet Championship on Saturday?

Sahith Theegala during the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Round Two

The two-time PGA Tour winner is paired with Eric Cole for the third round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Sang-Moon and Cole will tee off on Saturday, September 16 at 4:40 pm ET. The 35-year-old American was placed tenth as he aggregated at 10-under after shooting 68 in the second round.

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Round 3:

11:00 am: Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 am: Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 am: Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 am: Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 am: Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 am: Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 pm: Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 pm: Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm: Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 pm: Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm: Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 pm: Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

1:05 pm: Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

1:15 pm: Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

1:30 pm: Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

1:40 pm: Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

1:50 pm: Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

2:00 pm: Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

2:10 pm: Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

2:20 pm: Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

2:30 pm: D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

2:45 pm: Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

2:55 pm: James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

3:05 pm: Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

3:15 pm: Austin Cook, Sung Kang

3:25 pm: Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

3:35 pm: Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

3:45 pm: Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

4:00 pm: Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

4:10 pm: Justin Lower, Max Homa

4:20 pm: Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

4:30 pm: Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

4:40 pm: Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

4:50 pm: Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim