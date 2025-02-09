WATCH: Frustrated Scottie Scheffler 'chops down his golf bag' at WM Phoenix Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler was frustrated with his game during the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and chopped down his bag in disgust. The American golfer has finally returned to the greens after being on hiatus for weeks because of his hand injury. He competed at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then at this week's WM Phoenix Open.

However, during the third round of the tournament, the American golfer had a hard time on the greens. Seemingly disappointed with his shot, he was frustrated and later hit his golf bag with his golf club. The bag fell down, but he later picked it up and kept it straight.

On February 9, Nuclr Golf shared a video of Scottie Scheffler hitting his golf bag on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption:

Trending

"Scottie Scheffler chops down his golf bag in disgust"

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler has been having a decent outing at the WM Phoenix Open 2025. He settled eight strokes behind the leader Thomas Detry while heading into the final of this week's PGA Tour event.

Prior to this, at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler started his campaign with a round of 69 before carding the next three rounds of 70, 69, and 67 and finishing T9.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler started his campaign at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a solid round of 2-under 69. He teed it up on the first hole of TPC Scottsdale with a bogey before making another bogey on the fifth hole.

He had a tough time on the front nine of the opening round, making three bogeys and a birdie. Meanwhile, on the back nine, Scheffler improved his game and started with an eagle on the 10th. However, he struggled on the 12th and made a double bogey but then made two birdies and another eagle to finish with a round of 2-under 69.

In the second round, Scottie Scheffler started on the tenth hole and made three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine for a round of 5-under 66.

In the third round, Scheffler made a bogey and a birdie on the front nine. He made four birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-under 68. He was tied for tenth place at 10-under with Will Chandler.

The final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will start at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 9 with Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, and Trey Mullinax taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, while David Skinns, Seamus Power, and Luke List on the tenth hole. Scottie Scheffler will tee off on the first tee hole at 12:09 p.m. ET with Cameron Young and Will Chandler on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback