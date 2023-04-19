Watch: Gallery members time Patrick Cantlay as he takes around 3 minutes to hit a shot

Patrick Cantlay has been frequently in the news since the 2023 Masters, but not for good reason at all. First, Brooks Koepka complained about his slow gameplay. Later, a video surfaced online, which showed him taking his sweet time to hit the shot.

Now another video has gone viral, which shows Cantlay taking too long to hit a shot. Fans can be seen setting the timer on their phones. As the video shows, the World No. 4 took almost three minutes to hit the ball, which is nowhere close to the usual time taken by professionals.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Gallery members got out the timers ⏱️ as Patrick Cantlay took 2 mins and 50 seconds to hit a shot . #WATCH : Gallery members got out the timers ⏱️ as Patrick Cantlay took 2 mins and 50 seconds to hit a shot 🚨#WATCH: Gallery members got out the timers ⏱️ as Patrick Cantlay took 2 mins and 50 seconds to hit a shot 👀. https://t.co/hENyq8aUhT

Fans were furious after watching the slow tactics of the golfer. Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

"That's 2 mins and 30 seconds too long. What a joke this guy is. Players should all sign a petition to have him removed."

"That's 2 mins and 30 seconds too long. What a joke this guy is. Players should all sign a petition to have him removed."

"Bruuhhhhhhh. You know the shot. What in the world!!! Hit the Ball!!!!"

"I'm here for all of the slow play slander!!!"

"I'm here for all of the slow play slander!!!"

“Everyone was playing slow” - Patrick Cantlay, masters 2023"

"Who cares. If I'm playing for that kinda money I'm taking as much time as I want too"

"Who cares. If I'm playing for that kinda money I'm taking as much time as I want too"

"They should of started a slow hand clap"

"It will never change until the Tour does something about it. And they never will. They have rules for this and they blatantly let players(not just Cantlay) get away with it. No reason for him to change at this point."

"It will never change until the Tour does something about it. And they never will. They have rules for this and they blatantly let players(not just Cantlay) get away with it. No reason for him to change at this point."

"2 people playing at that rate will take roughly 6:20 h:mm ! Not accounting for walking time!"

"2 people playing at that rate will take roughly 6:20 h:mm ! Not accounting for walking time!"

"Slow and steady wins the race!"

"I think that this is best addressed by the tour players. Pros that basically like to play at either a quick or moderate pace must be losing their minds. They need to be more vocal. Or keep losing $'s because the pace of play impacts play."

"I think that this is best addressed by the tour players. Pros that basically like to play at either a quick or moderate pace must be losing their minds. They need to be more vocal. Or keep losing $'s because the pace of play impacts play."

"Slow play could kill golf. Having said that cantalay is merely the most recent bogey man bc he’s high profile. Half of field just as slow. Sad bc this won’t change ever."

"Slow play could kill golf. Having said that cantalay is merely the most recent bogey man bc he's high profile. Half of field just as slow. Sad bc this won't change ever."

"I imagine it was slow for everyone" - Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay was criticized for his slow game at the 2023 Masters. Brooks Koepka said that the pair ahead of him were so slow that Jon Rahm went for the loo several times in between.

Cantlay was asked about the controversy during RBC Heritage's pre-event press conference last week. He told reporters:

"We finished the first hole, and the group in front of us was on the second tee when we walked up to the second tee, and we waited all day on pretty much every shot. We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone."

Patrick Cantlay's 2022-23 season so far

Patrick Cantlay has been short of titles this season, but he has been consistent. In the 10 events he has played so far, he has eight top-25 finishes. Out of that, he finished in the top 10 five times. His best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open last September, where he finished runner-up.

