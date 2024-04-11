Watch: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson's ceremonial tee shots to begin Masters 2024 proceedings

The 2024 Masters finally began with Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player taking the ceremonial shot. The former Masters winners initiated the shot as a tradition to kickstart the event.

The Masters was initially scheduled to start with honorary starters at 7:40 a.m. ET but it was postponed due to inclement weather. Nonetheless, the tournament finally started at 10:10 a.m. ET and the legendary golfers took their shot.

Jack Nicklaus has been the honorary guest to start the Masters since 2010, while Gary Player joined him in 2012. For Tom Watson, it was the third time as the honorary guest to start the event.

The Masters officially shared a video of the legendary players taking the honorary shot on Thursday, April 11. They posted the video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"The 88th Masters Tournament begins with ceremonial tee shots from Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. #themasters."

Following the inaugural shot ceremony, the players teed off for the first round of the event. Jake Knapp and Erik Van Rooyen started the first round of the event.

Masters honorary starters over the years

The Masters officially began in 1934, but the honorary starters tradition began in 1963. Scottish-American golfers Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod took the honorary shot for the first few years.

From 1963 to 1973, Hutchison was the guest to start the Masters. Although Hutchison never won the Masters, he had a successful career and won over 20 professional tournaments. McLeod served as the honorary guest until 1976.

After a gap of a few years, in 1981, Byron Nelson began the tradition and graced Augusta's greens until 2001. However, he was a non-consecutive guest during this period. He was joined by Gene Sarazen who was the honorary guest until 1999. In 1983, Ken Venturi was the guest.

Arnold Palmer took on the duties in 2007. He was the honorary guest starter of the Masters until 2016.

Meanwhile, Jack Nicklaus joined Palmer in 2010, and then Gary Player became the honorary starter followed by Tom Watson in 2022.

Here are the Masters honorary starters over the years:

Jock Hutchison, 1963–1973

Fred McLeod, 1963–1976

Byron Nelson, 1981-2001

Gene Sarazen, 1981–1999

Ken Venturi, 1983

Sam Snead, 1984–2002

Arnold Palmer, 2007–2016

Jack Nicklaus, 2010–present

Gary Player, 2012–present

Lee Elder, 2021

Tom Watson, 2022–present

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for winning the most Masters in the game's history. He has won six times at Augusta. Trailing one trophy behind is Tiger Woods with five Masters wins.

Interestingly, Woods is in the field for the Major this week and will tee off in the afternoon with Jason Day and Max Homa.